Area track roundup for April 18: Platte-Geddes racks up event wins at Bon Homme Invitational

TYNDALL, S.D. — Platte-Geddes finished Tuesday with six event winners in the Bon Homme Invitational track meet, leading the way among area teams.

Platte-Geddes’ Briana DeGroot won the 200-meter dash in 26.81 seconds, with Wagner’s Shalayne Nagel taking second place in 27.02 seconds. DeGroot also won the 100 dash in 12.81 seconds, with Bon Homme’s Erin Heusinkveld taking second (13.67). The Black Panthers’ Braelyn Qualm won the girls 400 (1:09.16), with Ethan/Parkston’s Mariah Maxwell taking second (1:09.90).

In the girls high jump, Ashlyn Koupal, of Wagner, won the title with a jump of 5-foot-4. Teammate Emma Yost won the girls discus throw with a fling of 127 feet, 2 inches and the shot put at 38 feet, 10 inches.

Ethan/Parkston’s Leah Klock was the winner in the girls 800 (2:46.69), while Scotland’s Nora Robb was second (2:51.52).

Courtney Sees, of Avon, won the girls triple jump at 16 feet, 9.5 inches, with E/P’s Lauren Ziebart taking second (16-7). Chantal Wuertzer, of E/P, was second in the girls 300 hurdles (57.31). Bon Homme’s Claire Guthmiller was second in the 1,600-meter run (6:17.79).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the girls team scoring, Ipswich won with 108 points, followed by Hartington Cedar Catholic (Neb.) with 101 and Ethan/Parkston with 97, along with Bon Homme at 74.

The boys scoring saw Hartington Cedar Catholic (Neb.) win with 131 points, followed by Ipswich with 103, Platte-Geddes with 88 and Ethan/Parkston with 83.5.

The host Cavaliers took care of the top-two spots in the boys 200-meter dash, with Riley Rothschadl winning in 23.28 seconds and Isaac Crownover taking second (23.35). Rothschadl and Crownover, along with Landon Bares and Easton Mudder, helped the Cavaliers win the 4x100 relay in 45.58 seconds.

Platte-Geddes claimed the top-two positions in the boys 400, with Quincy Stephens winning the race in 56.97, followed by Carson Vanden Berge in 57.12 seconds for second place. The Black Panther quartet of Skyler Hanten, Trevor Rolland, Hayden Sprik and Aiden Bultje won the 4x200 relay in 1:37.26. Platte-Geddes’ Camden Dufrain was the winner in the boys pole vault, clearing 12 feet.

Cael Ryther, of Ethan/Parkston, won the boys 100-meter dash in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Crownover taking second place in 11.40 seconds.

Ethan/Parkston’s James Deckert was second in both the triple jump (39-0) and long jump (21-10). Wagner’s Glen Cournoyer was second in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 11:20.90.

In the boys sprint medley relay, the Ethan/Parkston team of Cael Ryther, Connor Prunty, Kolter Kramer and Evan Bartelt won in 3:50.97. Ethan/Parkston’s David Brock was second in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:17.77.

In the boys 300-meter hurdles, Jhett Breen, of Wagner, won in a time of 43.18 seconds. Teammate Jackson Rolston was second in the 110 hurdles (17.59).

ADVERTISEMENT

Chamberlain girls take second as a team at Big Dakota

STEPHAN, S.D. — Chamberlain’s girls track and field team finished second on Tuesday at the Big Dakota Conference meet hosted by Crow Creek.

Mobridge-Pollock finished with 209 points in girls competition, Chamberlain was second with 168 and Miller finished third with 132 points.

The Cubs’ Kinsey Evans finished as the 800-meter champion in 2:44.6 and second in the 1,600-meter run (6:01.7). Evans, Hough, Aine Graesser and Kylah Biggins won the 4x800 relay in a time of 11:14.6. Silvana Houska finished second in the two-mile run (14:04.6).

In the girls sprints, Chamberlain’s Daisy McIntrye was second in the 200 in a time of 29.0 seconds. Allison Hough was second in the 400 (1:06.9) and third in the 200 (29.3). Winner’s Karlee Brozik finished second in the long jump (13-10.5) and Chamberlain’s Alexa Peterson finished second in the triple jump (29-3).

Winner’s Aiden Barfuss won the boys 100-meter dash in a time of 10.8 seconds, while Blake Volmer took second place in the high jump (5-6). Miller was the boys team champion, scoring 164 points and edging Mobridge-Pollock’s 162 points. Chamberlain was third with 81 points.