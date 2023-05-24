Area selections fill out Class B all-state high school baseball teams

MITCHELL — A host of area athletes were named to the Class B All-State baseball teams on Wednesday.

Chamberlain/Kimball/Lyman pitcher/shortstop Dakota Munger, Winner/Colome pitcher Ethan Bartels, Howard outfielder/pitcher/catcher Griffin Clubb and pitcher/first baseman Luke Koepsell, McCook pitcher/shortstop Jackson Remmers, Bon Homme/Avon pitcher/shortstop Riley Rothschadl and Gregory County infielder/catcher Rylan Peck were all named to the first team.

Winner/Colome utility player Aiden Barfuss, Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake pitcher Caden Oberbroekling, Parkston/Ethan/Tripp pitcher/second baseman Kaleb Weber, Bon Homme/Avon infielder/pitcher Landon Smith and Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney designated hitter Tyson Wentland earned second-team honors.

Dakota Valley had the most representatives on the first team with three. The Class B state tournament kicks off Monday, May 29 at Sioux Falls Stadium and wraps up with the semifinals and championship on Tuesday, May 30.

Here’s a complete listing of the Class B first and second teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

First team

Dakota Munger, Chamberlain/Kimball/Lyman, P/SS; Ethan Bartels, Winner/Colome, P; Griffin Clubb, Howard, OF/P/C; Isaac Bambas, Lennox, P/SS; Isaac Bruns, Dakota Valley, CF; Jack Henry, Dell Rapids, P/SS; Jack Opitz, Sioux Valley, P/SS; Jackson Remmers, McCook, P/SS; Jake Pruchniak, Dakota Valley, P; Jaxon Hennies, Dakota Valley, C; Luke Koepsell, Howard, P/1B; Nate Babb, Tea Area, IF/P; Riley Rothschadl, Bon Homme/Avon, P/SS; Rylan Peck, Gregory County, IF/C; Seth Seibrecht, Redfield Area, 1B.

Second team

Aiden Barfuss, Winner/Colome, UTL; Ashton Remily, Warner/Ipswich/Northwestern, P/1B; Ben Swatek, Elk Point-Jefferson, IF; Brayden Odegaard, West Central, P; Brayden Pankonen, Dell Rapids, P/CF; Caden Oberbroekling, Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake, P; Cayden Von Eye, Rapid City Christian, CF; Holden Griswold, St. Thomas More, UTL; Kaleb Weber, Parkston/Ethan/Tripp, P/2B; Keaton Rohlfs, Redfield Area, C; Landon Smith, Bon Homme/Avon, IF/P; Talen Eich, Lennox, 3B; Tyson Wentland, Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney, DH.