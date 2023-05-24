99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Area selections fill out Class B all-state high school baseball teams

Seven area players were named to the first team, with five on the second team.

050523.Riley Rothschadl (2).JPG
Bon Homme's Riley Rothschadl digs for third base during a high school baseball game against Parkson on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Parkston.
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 10:27 AM

MITCHELL — A host of area athletes were named to the Class B All-State baseball teams on Wednesday.

Chamberlain/Kimball/Lyman pitcher/shortstop Dakota Munger, Winner/Colome pitcher Ethan Bartels, Howard outfielder/pitcher/catcher Griffin Clubb and pitcher/first baseman Luke Koepsell, McCook pitcher/shortstop Jackson Remmers, Bon Homme/Avon pitcher/shortstop Riley Rothschadl and Gregory County infielder/catcher Rylan Peck were all named to the first team.

Winner/Colome utility player Aiden Barfuss, Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake pitcher Caden Oberbroekling, Parkston/Ethan/Tripp pitcher/second baseman Kaleb Weber, Bon Homme/Avon infielder/pitcher Landon Smith and Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney designated hitter Tyson Wentland earned second-team honors.

050523.Riley Rothschadl (3).JPG
Prep
Bon Homme's Riley Rothschadl raking at the plate during senior season
The Augustana baseball commit is hitting .700 with five home runs through seven games and recently had a four-homer contest against Centerville.
May 04, 2023 05:35 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert

Dakota Valley had the most representatives on the first team with three. The Class B state tournament kicks off Monday, May 29 at Sioux Falls Stadium and wraps up with the semifinals and championship on Tuesday, May 30.

Here’s a complete listing of the Class B first and second teams.

First team

Dakota Munger, Chamberlain/Kimball/Lyman, P/SS; Ethan Bartels, Winner/Colome, P; Griffin Clubb, Howard, OF/P/C; Isaac Bambas, Lennox, P/SS; Isaac Bruns, Dakota Valley, CF; Jack Henry, Dell Rapids, P/SS; Jack Opitz, Sioux Valley, P/SS; Jackson Remmers, McCook, P/SS; Jake Pruchniak, Dakota Valley, P; Jaxon Hennies, Dakota Valley, C; Luke Koepsell, Howard, P/1B; Nate Babb, Tea Area, IF/P; Riley Rothschadl, Bon Homme/Avon, P/SS; Rylan Peck, Gregory County, IF/C; Seth Seibrecht, Redfield Area, 1B.

Second team

Aiden Barfuss, Winner/Colome, UTL; Ashton Remily, Warner/Ipswich/Northwestern, P/1B; Ben Swatek, Elk Point-Jefferson, IF; Brayden Odegaard, West Central, P; Brayden Pankonen, Dell Rapids, P/CF; Caden Oberbroekling, Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake, P; Cayden Von Eye, Rapid City Christian, CF; Holden Griswold, St. Thomas More, UTL; Kaleb Weber, Parkston/Ethan/Tripp, P/2B; Keaton Rohlfs, Redfield Area, C; Landon Smith, Bon Homme/Avon, IF/P; Talen Eich, Lennox, 3B; Tyson Wentland, Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney, DH.

5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-17.jpg
Prep
Honkers secure return trip to Class B state baseball tournament
Top-seeded Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake and seventh-seeded Rapid City Christian claimed Region 4B’s bids to the state tournament.
May 22, 2023 11:38 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic

By Mitchell Republic
