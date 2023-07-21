Area Legion baseball roundup for July 20: Platte/Geddes punches state tournament ticket

WINNER, S.D. — Dawson Hoffman tossed a complete game for Platte/Geddes, as the WhiteCaps downed Winner/Colome 4-2 in Game 2 of the Region 7B championship to clinch a berth in the South Dakota Class B American Legion baseball state tournament.

Hoffman struck out nine batters and didn’t walk any, as he allowed two runs (one earned) and scattered seven hits. At the plate, Platte/Geddes pieced together six hits, with Dakota Munger picking up a team-high two runs batted in.

For Winner/Colome, Zac Olson was tabbed with the loss after going 5 2/3 innings with four runs on six hits. Aiden Barfuss tossed 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief, and Ethan Bartels had a three-hit game at the bat.

Winner/Colome took the first game from the WhiteCaps 3-0, behind a two-hit, complete-game shutout from Justin Hausmann to force the winner-take-all Game 2. Aiden Barfuss and Landon Calhoon each had two hits and a double for Winner/Colome in the win.

Platte/Geddes, which made the spring season state tournament as part of the Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake co-op advances to the state tournament on July 28-Aug. 1 in Redfield at 11-5, while Winner/Colome ends its season at 14-9.

Combined no-hitter sends Tabor to Region 4B title game

TABOR, S.D. — Riley Rothschadl worked the first 6 2/3 innings for Tabor in a combined no-hitter to take down Parkston 5-0 in a Region 4B semifinal game.

Rothschadl struck out 14 and walked four, as he threw 106 pitches before giving the ball to Brady Bierema for the final out, which he recorded via a strikeout. Easton Mudder knocked in two runs as he had two hits, including a double in the win.

For Parkston, Luke Bormann was the pitcher of record, as he started and gave up a run on two hits with two strikeouts through 2 1/3 innings. He also stole a base, as did Kaleb Weber.

Tabor (17-5) moves on to the Region 4B championship on Saturday, and Parkston (6-11) plays the winner of Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica/Stickney versus Wagner.

Wagner staves off Alexandria to advance in Region 4B

TABOR, S.D. — A three-run top of the seventh pushed Wagner to a one-run lead that it held on to in the bottom of the inning, taking down Alexandria 5-4 to keep its season alive in the Region 4B tournament.

Down by one with two outs in the top of the seventh, Corbin Carda connected on a two-RBI double to give Post 11 the lead. Cards finished with three hits and the two RBIs, while Joey Cournoyer added two hits. Matt Link pitched all seven innings, allowing four runs on five hits with eight walks and nine strikeouts.

Ben Wilber took the loss for Alexandria, as he gave up five runs across seven innings, though he notched a team-high two hits at the bat, as did Jayce Slaba.

Wagner (8-8) moves on to face MVPCS in an elimination contest Friday, while Alexandria closes its season at 11-5.

Salem/Montrose/Canova to play for Region 5B title on Friday

LAKE NORDEN, S.D. — Salem/Montrose/Canova Post 140 knocked off Elkton and Colton on Tuesday before downing Lake Norden/Badger 7-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Region 5B championship Friday, July 21.

SMC will face the winner of Lake Norden/Badger against either Elkton or Colton. Whichever team SMC faces will need to beat Post 140 twice, while Post 140 needs just one win to advance to the state tournament.