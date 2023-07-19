Area Legion baseball roundup for July 18: Tabor takes care of Alexandria to open Region 4B play

TABOR, S.D. — Behind early offense, Tabor Post 183 jumped on top and held Alexandria Post 41 in check en route to an 8-1 victory in the Region 4B American Legion baseball tournament on Tuesday.

Tabor scored two runs in the second inning and tacked on three more in the third before Alexandria was able to post its lone run of the contest.

Landon Smith was responsible for the effort on the mound for Post 183, yielding zero walks and three hits while striking out five in a complete-game outing. He also helped his own cause with two hits and two runs batted in at the plate.

Jace Toupal added two RBIs and Jackson Caba had one, as the bottom third of the order was responsible for all five Tabor RBIs. Logan Winckler scored three times, with Easton Mudder and Landon Schmidt scoring twice each.

For Post 41, Jayce Slaba, Ben Wilber and Hadley Wallace had one hit each, while AJ Wilber scored the lone run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tabor advances to the semifinals to play Parkston on Wednesday, while Alexandria drops to the elimination bracket to play Wagner on Wednesday.

Parkston 4, MVPCS 2

TABOR — Tied 2-2, Parkston Post 194 struck for two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to swipe a win off of Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney in the Region 4B tournament on Tuesday.

Maddux Brissette notched two hits, including a triple, and scored two runs, as Will Jodozi drove in two runs for Parkston. Luke Bormann was credited with the win in 1 1/3 innings of relief and Adam Doering picked up a two-out save after Carter Sommer went five innings with seven strikeouts in the start.

For MVPCS, Taite Klumb picked up two hits and one RBI, while Tyson Wentland had one hit, one RBI and one run. Klumb also struck out seven batters in 5 2/3 innings but was given the pitching loss.

Parkston also defeated Wagner 12-1 earlier in the day behind a big game from James Deckert, who tossed six innings while allowing four hits and one run in addition to recording two hits, three RBIs and two runs. Brissette also smacked a home run to add to his Game 2 totals.

Post 194 advances to play Tabor on Wednesday in the semifinals while MVPCS moves to the loser’s bracket and will face the winner of a game between Wagner and Alexandria on Thursday.

Winner/Colome 8, Gregory County 2

WINNER, S.D. — Winner/Colome downed Gregory County in the Region 7B tournament on Tuesday.

Statistics were unavailable due to an issue with the scoring software.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, Gregory County downed Stanley County 13-3 in six innings off the strength of an eight-run bottom of the first. Four different players had two hits for Gregory County, while Sawyer Tietgen got the win on the mound after 1 1/3 innings of work.

On Wednesday, Winner/Colome squares off with Platte/Geddes, while Gregory County faces the winner of Stanley County and Belle Fourche.

Platte/Geddes 8, Belle Fourche 0

WINNER — Aiden Bultje spun a three-hit shutout to send Platte/Geddes past Belle Fouche in Region 7B tournament play on Thursday.

Though scoreless through three innings, the WhiteCaps scored in each of the final four innings to secure the victory.

Bultje recorded six strikeouts to one walk in the complete-game effort, adding a hit and run scored on offense. Dakota Munger posted two hits, three RBIs and two runs, while Joey Foxley added two RBIs and Jaxon Christensen had two hits.

Dalton Davis took the pitching loss for Belle Fourche, going all seven innings and allowing five earned runs.

Platte/Geddes advances to play Winner/Colome on Wednesday, while Belle Fourche drops to the elimination bracket to play _.

Salem/Montrose/Canova 2, Colton 1

LAKE NORDEN, S.D. — A walk-off RBI single by Braeden Kerkhove scored Luke Koepsell, as Salem/Montrose/Canova advanced past Colton in the Region 5B tournament on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerkhove also put forth a winning performance on the mound for Post 140, pitching all seven innings with seven strikeouts to one walk. Koepsell had two of SMC’s five hits, as Ty Morrison accounted for the other RBI.

SMC had also won earlier in the day, breezing past Elkton 15-3 in the opening round on the strength of 13 hits and an equal amount of strikeouts from starting pitcher Owen Alley.

