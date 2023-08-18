Area prep football roundup for Aug. 17: Avon earns opening-night victory

AVON, S.D. — Right from the opening kickoff, Avon controlled matters in a season-opening nine-man football victory over visiting Colome 42-12 on Thursday night.

Avon’s Paxton Bierema took the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, running untouched to the end zone for the Pirates. Bierema also scored the first touchdown from scrimmage, an 8-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter to put Avon up 14-0.

They were two of four touchdowns Bierema had a hand in for the evening. In the third quarter, Bierema hit Landon Thury on a 2-yard touchdown pass and later found Trace Pelton for a 27-yard touchdown pass, as well. Bierema finished 8-for-9 passing for 139 yards and rushed for 39 yards.

Colome's Eli Vobr (12) carries the football in a game between the Colome Cowboys and the Avon Pirates on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Avon. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Avon’s Tyler Tjeerdsma touchdown runs of five and two yards in the second quarter and finished with 85 yards on the ground, as Avon rushed for 184 yards on 21 carries and had 323 yards of offense in total.

Colome’s Lane Leighton got on the scoreboard with a 6-yard touchdown run late in the first half, and Eli Vobr added a seven-yard touchdown run for the Cowboys in the fourth quarter. Colome rushed 39 times for 145 yards and had 87 passing yards.

Both teams head to the road next week on Aug. 25 as Avon (1-0) travels to Burke, while Colome (0-1) will play at Gayville-Volin.

Scotland/Menno's Logan Sayler (16) is held up by a trio of Sioux Valley players, including Jakob Guthmiller (5) and Jameson Degen (35) during a Class 11B football game on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Menno. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Sioux Valley 42, Scotland/Menno 0

MENNO, S.D. — Sioux Valley earned a road shutout win on Thursday night over Scotland/Menno in a matchup of Class 11B foes.

The Cossacks, the preseason No. 3 team in the Class 11B South Dakota Prep Media poll, did all of their damage on the ground, scoring six rushing touchdowns, all from different players. Brock Christopherson, Donovan Rose and Maverick Nelson all scored in the first half to build a 21-0 lead, while Boden Schiller, Braden Danzeisen and Wyatt Hardt scored in the second half.

Christopherson rushed 11 times for 127 yards and Schiller had six carries for 121 yards, as Sioux Valley racked up 398 rushing yards on 48 carries.

Logan Sayler had seven tackles for the Trappers, while Izayah Ulmer threw for 22 yards in the loss.

Sioux Valley (1-0) travels to Sisseton on Aug. 25, while the Trappers (0-1) will take on Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central on Aug. 25.

Scotland/Menno's Izayah Ulmer (12) looks downfield to throw a pass while being pursued by Sioux Valley's Andrew Gunderson (56) during a Class 11B football game on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Menno. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Statewide scores

Avon 42, Colome 12

Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Colman-Egan 16

Harding County/Bison 58, New Underwood 6

Sioux Valley 42, Scotland/Menno 0

Sisseton 40, Dakota Hills 0

Wall 54, Bennett County 6

White River 36, Kadoka Area 18