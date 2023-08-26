Area high school football roundup for Aug. 25: Winner picks up road victory at Wagner

WAGNER, S.D. — Winner had its running game and defense working on Friday night as it earned a road victory over fellow Class 11B foe Wagner 46-6.

Karson Keiser scored three times in the first half, with a pair of two-yard touchdown runs sandwiched around a 67-yard touchdown scamper that had the Warriors up 24-0. In the second half, Aiden Barfuss had touchdown runs of 16 and 58 yards to power Winner to a 40-6 lead late in the game. On defense, Breven Bolander picked off a pass in the final minutes and ran it back 64 yards for a late Warrior touchdown.

Wagner's Gannon Knebel puts a stiff arm on a Winner defender during a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Wagner got on the scoreboard just before halftime, with a five-yard touchdown connection from Gannon Knebel to Daniel Soukup. Knebel finished with 73 passing yards and rushed for 34, while Jhett Breen finished with 100 yards on the ground.

Winner (2-0) will host Webster Area on Sept. 1, while Wagner (0-2) hits the road to visit Mobridge-Pollock on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Parkston 46, Platte-Geddes 0

PLATTE, S.D. — Luke Bormann and the Parkston offense could not be contained on Friday night, as the Trojans surged past Platte-Geddes in nine-man action.

Bormann accounted for the first two touchdowns of the night, a 72-yard house call off a sweep in the first quarter, and an 11-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter to put Parkston ahead by two scores.

Parkston's Kolter Kramer fights to break the grasp of Platte-Geddes' Skyler Hanten during a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in Platte. Jacob Nielson / Mitchell Republic

The Trojans stifled the Black Panthers rushing attack, forcing the hosts into passing situations and resulting in a second quarter interception by Kaden Holzbauer. Late in the half, the Parkston defense blocked a Platte-Geddes punt, setting the Trojans in scoring position, and Maddux Brissette hauled in a 24-yard touchdown off a screen pass from Carter Sommer to lead 24-0 at halftime.

Bormann added a third rushing touchdown in the third quarter and Connor Prunty scored on a five-yard rush.

Parkston (2-0) travels to play Wolsey-Wessington on Friday, Sept. 1, while Platte-Geddes (0-1) heads to Gregory on Sept. 1.

Canistota 30, Howard 18

HOWARD, S.D. — Cayden Scott’s 20-yard touchdown catch on the final play of the first half on a pass from Tage Ortman proved to be pivotal in Class 9A No. 4 Canistota knocking off Class 9AA No. 1-ranked Howard on Friday night.

The touchdown and ensuing successful two-point play put Canistota up 22-12 and the Hawks never trailed in the second half to move to 2-0 on the season.

Howard’s Tate Miller had a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and later caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Taiden Hoyer that got the Tigers to within four points midway through the third quarter. But that was answered by an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by the Hawks’ Ty Doblar, which would stand up as the game’s final touchdown.

Canistota’s Brady Scott caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Tage Ortman in the second quarter to lead 8-6, and Ortman later added a 23-yard touchdown run to make it 14-8. Jackson Remmers caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Taiden Hoyer with 49 seconds left in the first half to get Howard to within two points before Scott’s touchdown catch in the back-corner of the end zone on the half’s final play.

Ortman finished 21-for-29 passing for 201 yards, plus 85 yards on the ground. Scott had 74 yards receiving. For Howard, Remmers had 98 yards rushing and Tate Miller has 72 yards rushing on 12 carries. Weston Remmers had a team-high 13 tackles for the Tigers.

Canistota (2-0) heads to Viborg-Hurley on Sept. 1 and Howard (1-1) will travel to Kimball/White Lake on Sept. 1 for a contest in Kimball.

Hanson 60, Irene-Wakonda 0

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — Weston Kayser scored on two punt returns and caught a touchdown pass to help Hanson cruise past Irene-Wakonda on Friday night in a nine-man football game. The game ended at halftime via the 50-point rule.

The Beavers scored 38 points in the first quarter, thanks to a Sutton DeWald 70-yard touchdown run. Kayser had a 41-yard punt return and took one back from 31 yards out on the next punt in putting Hanson up 24-0. DeWald scored again from 35 yards out and Kayser caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jace Slaba before the end of the first period.

Hanson’s Radek Jarding, Austin Jager and Carter Endorf all had touchdown runs, as well. Hanson finished with 227 yards on 145 carries and had 258 yards in total. DeWald finished with 105 yards on two carries and two scores. Brock Tuttle finished with 5 1/2 tackles in the win.

Hanson (1-1) hosts Chester at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 in Alexandria, while Irene-Wakonda (0-2) visits Centerville on Sept. 1.

BEE 36, Flandreau 2

BRIDGEWATER, S.D. — Macklen Weber scored four times for Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan in the Seahawks’ win in their home opener on Friday night over Flandreau.

Weber hauled in a 65-yard touchdown pass from Drake Gustafson to open the scoring in the first quarter and later ran back a 77-yard kick return for a touchdown to open the second half. Weber also had touchdown runs of 26 and 13 yards in the second half. Gustafson also added a 1-yard touchdown run of his own in the second quarter.

The Fliers’ only points came on a safety in the second quarter.

BEE (2-0) travels to Clark/Willow Lake for a Sept. 1 game in Clark. Flandreau (1-1) will host Parker on Sept. 1.

Avon 62, Burke 28

BURKE, S.D. — Avon scored on each of its first three offensive plays, as the Pirates ran away with a road win in nine-man football action on Friday night.

Aziah Meyer rolled to 115 rushing yards on nine carries, including touchdown runs of 49, 11 and 7 yards, and added an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown for the Pirates. Tyler Tjeerdsma also had touchdown runs of 54 and 36 yards, and Trace Pelton hauled in a 26-yard receiving touchdown.

For Burke, Elijah Bartling completed 6 of 12 passes for 55 yards and one touchdown, a 26-yard connection with John DeLong. Carson Peck recorded 14 tackles to lead all players.

Avon (2-0) plays a 2 p.m. matinee at Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy at Freeman on Sept. 1. Burke (0-2) visits Alcester-Hudson on Sept. 1.

Wolsey-Wessington 48, Gregory 32

WOLSEY, S.D. — Wolsey-Wessington had its offense firing on Friday night, racing past Class 9A No. 1-ranked Gregory in the Gorillas' season opener for a nine-man victory.

The Warbirds' Caleb Richmond threw four touchdown passes, including three in the first half, one each to Moshe Richmond, Colin Hughes and Tate French. With the game tied at 20, Moshe Richmond had a 2-yard touchdown run before halftime that gave the Warbirds a 28-20 lead they would not relinquish, adding to it after halftime with another Caleb Richmond touchdown toss and a 10-yard touchdown run from Gabriel Case.

For Gregory, Gannon Thomas had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half and Rylan Peck connected on the first of his two touchdown passes from 37 yards out with Luke Stukel to give Gregory its only lead of the game at 14-8 late in the first quarter. Lincoln Juracek had a 15-yard touchdown run for Gregory and Colt Keiser caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Peck on the game's final play.

Wolsey-Wessington (2-0) hosts Parkston on Sept. 1. Gregory (0-1) holds its home opener on Sept. 1 against Platte-Geddes.

MVP 52, MHH 19

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. — Mount Vernon/Plankinton nabbed its first win of the season Friday night, trouncing Miller/Highmore-Harrold 52-19 in its home opener.

MVP scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters, and tacked on a fourth quarter touchdown. Cain Tobin rushed 93 rushing yards on five carries, and had 32 receiving yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Olson passed for 43 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans’ defense held MHH scoreless through the first half and Brady Fox and Tobin each returned an interception for a touchdown.

MHH quarterback Derek Brueggeman threw for 81 yards and two touchdowns, Colby Kolda had 46 rushing yards and a touchdown and Isaak Hunter had 51 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Miller/Highmore-Harrold (1-1) hosts Scotland/Menno on Sept. 1, while MVP (1-1) travels to Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian.

FMFA 50, Iroquois/Lake Preston 0

LAKE PRESTON, S.D. — Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy needed only 20 offensive plays to earn a road shutout win on Friday night in nine-man football action. The game ended at halftime due to the 50-point rule.

FMFA’s Riley Tschetter threw three touchdown passes, including two to Evan Scharberg from 9 and 53 yards out, respectively, while also rushing for a touchdown and finishing with 36 yards on the ground. Tschetter also hit an 18-yard scoring strike to Rocky Ammann.

Karter Weber had a pair of touchdown runs from 33 and 47 yards out, respectively, on his only two rushes of the game and Dominic Sperling had a seven-yard touchdown run for the Phoenix.

Lake Preston was held to 29 yards of offense and one first down in the game. Luke Peters and Tate Sorensen each had five tackles apiece for FMFA.

FMFA (2-0) hosts Avon for a Friday afternoon game on Sept. 1. ILP (0-2) will take on Hitchcock-Tulare on Sept. 1 in Lake Preston.

Other notables from Friday night