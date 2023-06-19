Area golfers finish atop leaderboards at SDGA Junior Tour event at Lakeview
The SDGA Junior Tour stopped at Lakeview Golf Course on Monday, with several area athletes in action.
Pukwana’s Dakota Munger won the boys 16-18 division with a 3-under 69, with Mitchell’s Jager Juracek taking third with a 76. Ava Eliason, of Mitchell, took second in the 16-18 girls division with an 88, as Sioux Falls’ Dakotah Larson edged her out by two strokes.
Mitchell’s Anna Eliason took first place in the girls 14-15 division at 91, winning by six strokes, while Drew Simon, of Crooks, won the 14-15 boys division by six strokes with an even-par 72.
Braxton Hollan, of Sioux Falls, took first in the boys 12-13 division with an 81, and in the girls 12-13 division, Vermillion’s Ronnie Wilharm won with an 80, while Mitchell’s Londyn Hajek finished third with a 96.
In the nine-hole divisions, Mitchell’s Jackson Gillen was fifth in the boys 10-11 age group with a 54, which Lincoln Trasamar, of Sioux Falls, won with a 43. Sioux Falls’ Lauren Wolthuizen won the 10-11 girls division with a 42, while Emma Reinesch, of Mitchell, was third with a 50.
Brandon’s Teddy Krivarchka shot an even-par 36 to win the boys 9-and-under division, and Madelynn Lahren, also of Brandon, shot a 60 as the lone girls 9-and-under competitor.
