Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area golfers finish atop leaderboards at SDGA Junior Tour event at Lakeview

The SDGA Junior Tour stopped at Lakeview Golf Course on Monday, with several area athletes in action.

061923.SDGA Junior.Dakota Munger-1.JPG
Pukwana's Dakota Munger watches his tee shot on Hole 1 during an SDGA Junior Tour event on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:57 PM

MITCHELL — The SDGA Junior Tour stopped at Lakeview Golf Course on Monday, with several area athletes in action.

Pukwana’s Dakota Munger won the boys 16-18 division with a 3-under 69, with Mitchell’s Jager Juracek taking third with a 76. Ava Eliason, of Mitchell, took second in the 16-18 girls division with an 88, as Sioux Falls’ Dakotah Larson edged her out by two strokes.

061923.SDGA Junior.Jager Juracek-2.JPG
1/2: Mitchell's Jager Juracek hits a drive on Hole 1 during an SDGA Junior Tour event on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
061923.SDGA Junior.Ava Eliason-1.JPG
2/2: Mitchell's Ava Eliason watches her tee shot on Hole 1 during an SDGA Junior Tour event on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.

Mitchell’s Anna Eliason took first place in the girls 14-15 division at 91, winning by six strokes, while Drew Simon, of Crooks, won the 14-15 boys division by six strokes with an even-par 72.

Braxton Hollan, of Sioux Falls, took first in the boys 12-13 division with an 81, and in the girls 12-13 division, Vermillion’s Ronnie Wilharm won with an 80, while Mitchell’s Londyn Hajek finished third with a 96.

In the nine-hole divisions, Mitchell’s Jackson Gillen was fifth in the boys 10-11 age group with a 54, which Lincoln Trasamar, of Sioux Falls, won with a 43. Sioux Falls’ Lauren Wolthuizen won the 10-11 girls division with a 42, while Emma Reinesch, of Mitchell, was third with a 50.

ADVERTISEMENT

061923.SDGA Junior.Emma Reinesch-1.JPG
Mitchell's Emma Reinesch hits a putt on Hole 9 during an SDGA Junior Tour event on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Brandon’s Teddy Krivarchka shot an even-par 36 to win the boys 9-and-under division, and Madelynn Lahren, also of Brandon, shot a 60 as the lone girls 9-and-under competitor.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
golf-32916851280.jpg
Sports
Sixth annual Muth Electric Veterans Fundraiser golf event raises $14K
June 19, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
1-14-23MitchellMarlinsvsWatertownGirls-13.jpg
Prep
Five Mitchell athletes earn spots on 2023-24 Team South Dakota hockey rosters
June 19, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for June 18: Cornbelt, Sunshine League split 10-game showdown
June 18, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
6-14-23H&SDeniseRoyston-4.jpg
Local
Optimism, family support carries Mitchell's Denise Royston in cancer fight
June 15, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
6-12-23H&SAddie-3.jpg
Community
Schmit family takes it one day at a time for cancer survivor Addie
June 13, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
022323 State wrestling wide shot.JPG
Prep
State wrestling duals move up to February on prep calendar but days could be numbered again
June 16, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Dana Hess / S.D. Newspaper Association
061723.N.DR.RODEOGROUNDS1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Preliminary plans of new Mitchell rodeo arena emerge, as Corn Palace Stampede seeks permit
June 16, 2023 02:47 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness