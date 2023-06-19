Area golfers finish atop leaderboards at SDGA Junior Tour event at Lakeview

MITCHELL — The SDGA Junior Tour stopped at Lakeview Golf Course on Monday, with several area athletes in action.

Pukwana’s Dakota Munger won the boys 16-18 division with a 3-under 69, with Mitchell’s Jager Juracek taking third with a 76. Ava Eliason, of Mitchell, took second in the 16-18 girls division with an 88, as Sioux Falls’ Dakotah Larson edged her out by two strokes.

1 / 2: Mitchell's Jager Juracek hits a drive on Hole 1 during an SDGA Junior Tour event on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course. 2 / 2: Mitchell's Ava Eliason watches her tee shot on Hole 1 during an SDGA Junior Tour event on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.

Mitchell’s Anna Eliason took first place in the girls 14-15 division at 91, winning by six strokes, while Drew Simon, of Crooks, won the 14-15 boys division by six strokes with an even-par 72.

Braxton Hollan, of Sioux Falls, took first in the boys 12-13 division with an 81, and in the girls 12-13 division, Vermillion’s Ronnie Wilharm won with an 80, while Mitchell’s Londyn Hajek finished third with a 96.

In the nine-hole divisions, Mitchell’s Jackson Gillen was fifth in the boys 10-11 age group with a 54, which Lincoln Trasamar, of Sioux Falls, won with a 43. Sioux Falls’ Lauren Wolthuizen won the 10-11 girls division with a 42, while Emma Reinesch, of Mitchell, was third with a 50.

Mitchell's Emma Reinesch hits a putt on Hole 9 during an SDGA Junior Tour event on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Brandon’s Teddy Krivarchka shot an even-par 36 to win the boys 9-and-under division, and Madelynn Lahren, also of Brandon, shot a 60 as the lone girls 9-and-under competitor.