Prep football roundup for Aug. 18: Parkston sprints past Kimball/White Lake in opener

PARKSTON, S.D. — Third-ranked Parkston was dominant in its season opener on Friday night, defeating Kimball/White Lake by a score of 60-14.

Quarterback Carter Sommer had a huge first half, having a hand in three touchdowns. He found receivers Brody Boettcher for a 14-yard touchdown pass, Kolter Kramer for a 64-yard touchdown connection and Sommer had an 81-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Luke Bormann had a 50-yard touchdown run and also caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Sommer in the first half, as the Trojans led 46-14 at halftime.

Parkston's Kolter Kramer, center, celebrates a touchdown with teammates Brody Boettcher (26) and Riley Koch (45) during a nine-man football game on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 in Parkston. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Kramer also had a 95-yard touchdown run, a 75-yard punt return touchdown and finished with 115 yards on five carries, while Bormann finished with 104 yards. Sommer finished with 94 pass yards and 86 on the ground, as Parkston finished with 359 yards rushing in total.

For KWL, Iden Myers had touchdown runs of three yards and 33 yards for KWL in the second quarter, accounting for the only scoring of the night for the Wildkats.

Parkston (1-0) travels to Platte-Geddes for a game on Aug. 25 in Platte. KWL (0-1) plays its home opener on Thursday, Aug. 24 in Kimball against Bon Homme.

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/ Sanborn Central senior wide receiver Blake Larson throws a pass in the first quarter of the Blackhawks' season opener against Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Aug. 18, 2023 in Wessington Springs. Jacob Nielson/ Mitchell Republic

WWSSC 36, MVP 8

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. — Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central opened the season in style, taking care of turnover-happy Mount Vernon/Plankinton 36-8 in a matchup of Class 11B rivals.

Blackhawks quarterback Holden Havlik passed for one touchdown and rushed for two, while a pair of the Titans’ promising drives ended in turnovers.

WWSSC struck first with a one yard rush from Tyson Eddy, and the ensuing MVP drive fell short with a fumble at the goal line. The Titans again fumbled the football in Blackhawks territory in the second quarter, and WWSSC delivered a 64-yard touchdown pass from Holden Havlik to Brock Krueger to put the hosts up two touchdowns.

In the waning moments of the half, MVP fumbled a third time, and the Blackhawks added a one-yard touchdown from Havlik to go up 22-0 at halftime.

The Titans reached the scoreboard in the third quarter, when Olsen broke loose for a 16-yard touchdown rush, but WWSSC closed the door with a 30-yard touchdown run from Havlik to go up 30-8 early in the fourth quarter.

WWSSC (1-0) will host Scotland/Menno in Wessington Springs on Aug. 25. MVP (0-1) will take on Miller/Highmore-Harrold on Aug. 25 in Mount Vernon.

BEE 43, Baltic 0

BALTIC, S.D. — Macklen Weber scored four touchdowns on the ground to power Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan to a road season-opening win over Class 11B foe Baltic on Friday night.

Weber scored twice in the first quarter from seven and 37 yards out, while adding touchdown runs of 47 and 45 yards to bookend the halftime break. Including a Drake Gustafson four-yard touchdown run, the Seahawks led 28-0 at intermission. Carson Johnson also had a six-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the final BEE scoring play of the night.

Ranked No. 5 in Class 11B this week, BEE (1-0) will make its home debut on Aug. 25 against Flandreau. Baltic (0-1) takes on Elk Point-Jefferson on the road on Aug. 25.







Winner 8, Tri-Valley 0 (3 OT)

WINNER, S.D. — In a battle that went the distance and then some, Class 11B No. 1 Winner withstood Tri-Valley for a three-overtime victory at Warrior Field on Friday night.

Jude Sargent had a 12-yard touchdown run in the third overtime to break the stalemate and then ran in the ensuing two-point play, as well. When the Mustangs had the ball to answer, Shawn Hammerbeck had the game-winning interception on fourth-and-goal, picking off a Tri-Valley throwback screen attempt.

The game was defined by miscues. Winner had a turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter inside their own 40 yard-line but Tri-Valley could not convert. In the first overtime, Winner dropped a potential go-ahead touchdown pass on fourth down, and Tri-Valley missed a 24-yard field goal that would have won the game. The second overtime included the Warriors fumbling the snap on a fourth-and-goal inside the one-yard-line, thwarting a potential game-winning play.

The Warriors came up big twice in overtime, as Evan Bartels recovered a fumble on a Tri-Valley offensive play, as well.

Winner (1-0) will travel to Wagner for a Aug. 25 matchup, while Tri-Valley (0-1) heads to Parker on Aug. 25.

Flandreau 14, MCM 0

SALEM, S.D. — Two first-half touchdowns — one on offense and one on defense — were the difference, as Flandreau went on the road and defeated McCook Central/Montrose on Friday night.

Karter Headrick opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for the Fliers. Later, in the second quarter, Paul Parsley intercepted a pass and returned it 12 yards for the second score.

Meanwhile, the Flandreau defense held MCM, ranked No. 4 in the preseason Class 11B South Dakota Prep Media poll, off the scoreboard.

Flandreau (1-0) will head to Bridgewater to face Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan on Aug. 25. MCM (0-1) stays at home to host Hot Springs on Aug. 26 in Salem.

Corsica-Stickney 60, Gayville-Volin 30

CORSICA, S.D. — Corsica-Stickney’s backfield had a huge game as the Jaguars earned a win in their 2023 debut on Friday night.

Waylon Bolle scored on five of his nine carries for the game and rushed for 295 yards, while Carter Wright rushed 11 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns. In all, C-S gained 578 yards in the win. Bolle, Caden Baumiller and Tate Tolsma each had eight tackles for the Jaguars on defense.

Corsica-Stickney (1-0) takes on Alcester-Hudson in a road game on Aug. 25, while Gayville-Volin (0-1) hosts Colome.

Lyman 36, Jones County 18

PRESHO, S.D. — Lyman lost a two-touchdown lead, retook it, and cruised to an 18-point victory at home on Friday night.

The Raiders scored on their first two possessions on back-to-back rushing touchdowns from Kellen Griffith. Jones County responded in the second half with a pair of touchdowns and two-point conversions, including a touchdown pass from Bryer Kinsley to Jett Nix, to go up 16-14.

Lyman, which was receiving votes in the Class 9A preseason South Dakota Prep Media poll, countered with a touchdown pass from Brayden Oldenkamp to Conway Collins to retake a 22-16 lead and never looked back, scoring twice more.

Lyman (1-0) hosts New Underwood on Aug. 25, and Jones County (0-1) hosts Sunshine Bible Academy.