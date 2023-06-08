Area athletes earn top-five finishes in season-opening SDGA Junior Tour event

MADISON, S.D. — The first South Dakota Golf Association Junior Tour event of the summer took place Thursday at Madison Country Club.

Dakota Munger, of Pukwana, shot a 78 to take second in the 16-18 boys divison. In the girls 14-15 division, Chamberlain’s Trey Speer took second with a 90, while Mitchell’s Anna Eliason was third at 93. Lincoln Zeigler, of Winner, tied for third in the nine-hole boys 9-and-under division with a 51.

Sioux Falls’ Paydyn Peterson (91) won the 16-18 girls division, while Jayden Antonen, also of Sioux Falls, won the 16-18 boys division with a 3-under, 68. Flandreau’s Tori Peterson (86) won the 14-15 girls division, Sioux Falls’ Zach Greble (81) won the 14-15 boys division, Vermillion’s Ronnie Wilharm (86) was victorious in the 12-13 girls division and Carter Knigge (86), of Sioux Falls, took home the 12-13 boys division.

In the nine-hole divisions, Sisseton’s Kenzley Heath (43) won the 10-11 girls, Clark’s Logan Borns (43) won the 10-11 boys, Brandon’s Madelynn Lahren (45) won the girls 9-and-under and Dell Rapids’ Cooper Bacon (47) won the boys 9-and-under.

Other Mitchell finishers included Marshall Widstrom (86), who tied for seventh in the 16-18 boys division and Everett Morrison (88), who was sixth in the 14-15 boys division.