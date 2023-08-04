Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

American Legion baseball all-star games set for Monday in Alexandria

The games start at 1 p.m., with two games to be played and the teams split into Black and Red squads.

Legion Baseball general art
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 8:40 AM

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — The lineups have been announced for the 2023 South Dakota American Legion all-star games, which will be held in Alexandria on Monday, Aug. 7.

The games start at 1 p.m., with two games to be played and the teams split into Black and Red squads. The event is sponsored by the South Dakota Baseball Coaches Association. Players selected to the all-star game have finished their last year of American Legion baseball eligibility or have graduated from high school.

Area selections to the Black team include three players from the host team Alexandria Post 41, with Jackson Jarding, Keenan Waldera and Riley Haynes picked to the team. Also on the squad are Tabor’s Brady Bierema, Winner/Colome’s Ethan Bartels and Pierce Nelson, and Salem/Montrose/Canova’s Jack Neises, Braeden Kerkhove and Griffin Clubb.

On the Red team, area selections include Platte/Geddes’ Jaxon Christensen, Dawson Hoffman and Oakley Kott, along with Parkston’s Kaleb Weber and Caden Donahue.

S.D. American Legion baseball all-star rosters

Games are Monday, Aug. 7 — At Alexandria

ADVERTISEMENT

Black team

Peyton Osborn, Redfield; Camden Osborn, Redfield; Owen Osborn, Redfield; Myles Rees, Sioux Falls Post 15 East; Dylan Rippentrop, Sioux Falls Post 15 East; Andrew Glovich, Sioux Falls Post 15 East; Jackson Jarding, Alexandria; Keenan Waldera, Alexandria; Riley Haynes, Alexandria; Ryan Rysavy, Sioux Falls Post 15 West; Kade Stahl, Warner/Ipswich/Northwestern; Hunter Geary, Elk Point/Jefferson; Tayson Swatek, Elk Point/Jefferson; Caden Thomsen, Belle Fourche; Evan Vissia, Belle Fourche; Anthony Budmayr, Belle Fourche; Kain Peters, Sturgis; Brady Bierema, Tabor; Ethan Bartels, Winner/Colome; Pierce Nelson, Winner/Colome; Jack Neises, Salem/Montrose/Canova; Braeden Kerkove, Salem/Montrose/Canova; Griffin Clubb, Salem/Montrose/Canova

Red team

Keaton Rohlfs, Redfield; Nolan Gall, Redfield; Sam Hand, Stanley County; Harrison Good, Rapid City Post 22; Hayden Leighty, Rapid City Post 22; Calvin Kelsey, Madison; Hayden Kane, Madison; Tyler Duin, Sioux Falls Post 15 Black; Lucas Kannegieter, Clark/Willow Lake; Trey Huber, Clark/Willow Lake; Mitchell Larson, Clark/Willow Lake; Drew Salfrank, Aberdeen Smittys; Casey Vining, Aberdeen Smittys; Gunner Brueggeman, Faulkton/Highmore; Jaxon Christiansen, Platte/Geddes; Dawson Hoffman, Platte/Geddes; Oakley Kott, Platte/Geddes; Kaleb Weber, Parkston; Caden Donahue, Parkston; Brayden Pankonen, Dell Rapids; Aiden Boechler, Dell Rapids; Dylan Kindt, Dell Rapids.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Dell Rapids 6.JPG
Prep
Dell Rapids completes dominant run to Class B Legion baseball championship
1d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
DellRapidsLegiontitle_2023
Prep
Dell Rapids avenges loss, wins Class B state Legion baseball title
2d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
082821.S.DR.JIMRIVERHELMET2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Scotland/Menno football co-op does away with 'Jim River' moniker
2d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080721.N.DR.PRESTURGISTRAVEL3.JPG
Local
Jam-packed lineup in store for Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party, featuring big music artists, stuntmen
2d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
MillerAleksMugs.jpg
Members Only
Local
What ever happened to the Washington couple who brought adoptive daughter’s body to Mitchell in U-Haul?
2d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
SDSU Jackrabbits football players with the words Jackrabbits football
Sports
South Dakota State dominates Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll
3d ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
082821.S.DR.JIMRIVERHELMET2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Scotland/Menno football co-op does away with 'Jim River' moniker
2d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson