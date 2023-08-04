American Legion baseball all-star games set for Monday in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — The lineups have been announced for the 2023 South Dakota American Legion all-star games, which will be held in Alexandria on Monday, Aug. 7.

The games start at 1 p.m., with two games to be played and the teams split into Black and Red squads. The event is sponsored by the South Dakota Baseball Coaches Association. Players selected to the all-star game have finished their last year of American Legion baseball eligibility or have graduated from high school.

Area selections to the Black team include three players from the host team Alexandria Post 41, with Jackson Jarding, Keenan Waldera and Riley Haynes picked to the team. Also on the squad are Tabor’s Brady Bierema, Winner/Colome’s Ethan Bartels and Pierce Nelson, and Salem/Montrose/Canova’s Jack Neises, Braeden Kerkhove and Griffin Clubb.

On the Red team, area selections include Platte/Geddes’ Jaxon Christensen, Dawson Hoffman and Oakley Kott, along with Parkston’s Kaleb Weber and Caden Donahue.

S.D. American Legion baseball all-star rosters

Games are Monday, Aug. 7 — At Alexandria

Black team

Peyton Osborn, Redfield; Camden Osborn, Redfield; Owen Osborn, Redfield; Myles Rees, Sioux Falls Post 15 East; Dylan Rippentrop, Sioux Falls Post 15 East; Andrew Glovich, Sioux Falls Post 15 East; Jackson Jarding, Alexandria; Keenan Waldera, Alexandria; Riley Haynes, Alexandria; Ryan Rysavy, Sioux Falls Post 15 West; Kade Stahl, Warner/Ipswich/Northwestern; Hunter Geary, Elk Point/Jefferson; Tayson Swatek, Elk Point/Jefferson; Caden Thomsen, Belle Fourche; Evan Vissia, Belle Fourche; Anthony Budmayr, Belle Fourche; Kain Peters, Sturgis; Brady Bierema, Tabor; Ethan Bartels, Winner/Colome; Pierce Nelson, Winner/Colome; Jack Neises, Salem/Montrose/Canova; Braeden Kerkove, Salem/Montrose/Canova; Griffin Clubb, Salem/Montrose/Canova

Red team

Keaton Rohlfs, Redfield; Nolan Gall, Redfield; Sam Hand, Stanley County; Harrison Good, Rapid City Post 22; Hayden Leighty, Rapid City Post 22; Calvin Kelsey, Madison; Hayden Kane, Madison; Tyler Duin, Sioux Falls Post 15 Black; Lucas Kannegieter, Clark/Willow Lake; Trey Huber, Clark/Willow Lake; Mitchell Larson, Clark/Willow Lake; Drew Salfrank, Aberdeen Smittys; Casey Vining, Aberdeen Smittys; Gunner Brueggeman, Faulkton/Highmore; Jaxon Christiansen, Platte/Geddes; Dawson Hoffman, Platte/Geddes; Oakley Kott, Platte/Geddes; Kaleb Weber, Parkston; Caden Donahue, Parkston; Brayden Pankonen, Dell Rapids; Aiden Boechler, Dell Rapids; Dylan Kindt, Dell Rapids.