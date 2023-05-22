Amateur baseball roundup for May 21: Mustangs, Raptors among Sunshine's road winners on Sunday

MITCHELL — Sunday included a number of notable amateur baseball results. Here's a look at the action:

Parkston Devil Rays 9, Platte 7 in Platte: Despite five errors, the Parkston Devil Rays earned a road Sunshine League win on Sunday. For the Devil Rays, Seth Muth had three hits and three runs scored, while Jake Helleloid had two hits and drove in three. Max Scott was the winning pitcher in relief with four innings pitched, three hits and one earned run. Jared DeWaard had two hits for the Killer Tomatoes, while Ryan Allen scoerd three times. Kelby VanDerWerff was the losing pitcher throwing 3 2/3 innings and allowing five hits, three earned runs and striking out three. The Devil Rays (3-1, 2-0 Sunshine) will host Dimock/Emery on Thursday, May 25. Platte (1-1, 0-1) hosts Mount Vernon on May 25.

Salem 8, Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks 3 in Salem: Brian Duxbury had three RBIs and Steve Mehlbrech drove in a pair of runs for the Cubs, who rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the fifth inning for a Cornbelt League win. Salem (2-4, 1-2 Cornbelt), which was held to only four hits for the game, scored three times in the fifth and three more times in the sixth inning to take control of the game. Tyler Earls allowed two earned runs and nine hits in a complete game, striking out six. Camden McDonald and Logan Larsen each had two hits for the Ducks, with Larsen driving in three runs.

Dimock/Emery 13, Corsica/Stickney 7 in Corsica: In a game with 22 combined hits, Dimock/Emery scored eight times in the final three innings to put the game away and break a 5-all tie after six innings in Sunshine League play. Jason Schmidt had a home run and four runs scored, and Sam Pischke drove in four runs in the win on the strength of a pair of doubles. Phil Johnson earned the win in 6 1/3 innings with nine hits and five earned runs allowed, before Schmidt picked up an eight-out save with three hits and no runs allowed. For the Frogs, Blake Moke and Aaron Groeneweg each had home runs and Caleb Crist had two hits and three RBIs. Crist was the losing pitcher with seven runs allowed on four hits in relief. Dimock/Emery (3-2), which also won 12-5 over Crofton on Saturday night, will host Wessington Springs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 in Dimock. Corsica/Stickney goes to Winner/Colome on May 25.

Mount Vernon 6, Alexandria 5 in Alexandria: Briggs Havlik’s two-run single in the sixth inning put the Mustangs ahead and Luke Tiesler kept the Angels at bay in a Sunshine League game on Sunday. Tiesler allowed 10 hits and three earned runs in the complete-game effort, while Brady Albrecht had a home run for Mount Vernon (4-0, 1-0 Sunshine), which plays Platte on May 25. Ethan Davis was the losing pitcher, allowing 14 hits and four earned runs in seven innings with five strikeouts. Tyson Gau allowed two hits without a run over the final two innings for the Angels in relief. On offense, Gau had four hits and two runs scored, while Jordan Gau had two RBIs and two doubles. The Angels (2-2, 0-1 Sunshine) will host Colome on Tuesday, May 23.

Lesterville 2, Menno 1 in Lesterville: Ethan Wishon pitched a complete-game three-hitter to power the home-standing Broncs to a South Central League victory on Sunday night. Derek Quam had a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning. Menno led 1-0 going to the bottom of the eighth inning before Michael Drotzmann had an RBI double to tie the game. Macon Oplinger had the lone RBI in the fourth inning for the Mad Frogs. Tate Gale was the losing pitcher in relief after allowing four hits and two runs in two innings. Jamison Kleinsasser had six strikeouts and five hits allowed in six innings in the start for Menno, which is back in action at Yankton on May 23.

Other Sunday amateur baseball scores

South Central

Freeman 6, Wynot (Neb.) 2

Cornbelt

Canova 7, Colman 0

Dell Rapids Mudcats 13, Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks 0

Dell Rapids PBR 6, Madison 3

Lennox 3, Flandreau 0