Sports Prep

Allison Meyerink shoots 68 to claim medalist honors at Yankton Invitational

Kernels finished second in Yankton and third in Huron.

Kernel golf general art
By Mitchell Republic
May 05, 2023 at 5:09 PM

YANKTON, S.D. — Allison Meyerink’s 4-under-68 helped Mitchell take second place at the Yankton Invitational at Fox Run Golf Course on Friday.

Meyerink, who won the event by three strokes over Yankton’s Ellia Homstad, eagled the par-5 third and went 1-under on the front nine and 3-under on the back nine en route to her 4-under score. Meyerink and Homstad were the only two under par on the day.

Mitchell’s Jayli Rients and Maddie Childs both tied for 11th with an 83, while Quinn Dannenbring shot a 90 to tie for 29th. Collectively, the Kernels posted a 324, which was eight strokes back of first-place Aberdeen Central (316).

Kernels take third at Huron Invitational

HURON — For a third consecutive Thursday, the Mitchell High School girls golf team was in action at Broadland Creek Golf Course for the Huron Invitational, with the Kernels finishing in third place.

Aberdeen Central came out on top in the team scoring, posting 319 team strokes. Rapid City Stevens was second at 332 and Mitchell was third at 335. The Golden Eagles' Emma Dohrer finished as the medalist with a round of 73.

Quinn Dannenbring led the way for the Kernels, shooting 78 and finishing in fourth place. MHS had a pair of additional top-15 finishers with Jayli Rients tying for ninth place with an 84 and Maddie Childs carding an 85 for 12th place. Allison Meyerink and Lara Widstrom each shot 88 and Ava Eliason shot a 93.

Mitchell's next event comes Tuesday, May 9, in the Marchand Cup against Yankton at Lakeview Golf Course.

By Mitchell Republic
