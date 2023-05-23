Allison Meyerink paces Kernel girls golf in ESD title effort

WATERTOWN, S.D. — Allison Meyerink’s 4-under 68 helped the Mitchell girls golf team to an Eastern South Dakota Conference title at the ESD meet at Cattail Crossing Golf Course on Tuesday.

Mitchell won the event by five strokes over Aberdeen Central, shooting a 316 as a squad. Watertown (333) was third, with Pierre (338) fourth and Yankton (354) fifth. It is Mitchell's second ESD girls golf title in the last three seasons after winning it in 2021.

Meyerink picked up another first-place finish as the only golfer under par, beating second-place finisher Olivia Braun by six strokes. Meyerink tallied six birdies and didn’t card a bogey until the 17th hole, as she was 3-under on the front nine and 1-under on the back.

Meyerink is the lone competitor to break 70 this season in Class AA golf, and she's now done it multiple times, as she also shot a 68 at the Yankton Invitational on May 5.

Mitchell's Quinn Dannenbring hits a chip shot at Hole No. 9 Yellow during the Eastern South Dakota Conference girls golf championships on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown. Roger Merriam / Watertown Public Opinion

Maddie Childs posted an 80 for Mitchell to finish in seventh, while Ava Eliason shot an 82 to finish tied for eighth and Quinn Dannenbring tallied an 86 to slot in tied for 18th. Elsewhere for Mitchell, Jayli Rients tied for 27th with an 88, and Lara Widstrom shot a 90 to finish 31st.

Mitchell’s next event comes May 30 at the Brandon Valley Lynx Invitational at Brandon Golf Course. It’s Mitchell’s last event before the state tournament, which is June 5-6 at Hillsview Golf Club in Pierre.