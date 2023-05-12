Allison Meyerink earns medalist honors as Mitchell girls golf finishes third at home invitational

MITCHELL — Allison Meyerink paced a field of 97 golfers, shooting a 2-over-par 74 to lead the Kernels to a third-place team finish at the Mitchell Invitational on Friday at Lakeview Golf Course.

Meyerink birdied all five of the par-5 holes on the course and shot a 1-under, 35 on the front-nine holes. Maddie Childs joined Meyerink in the top 10 individually, carding a 10-over, 82 for the round and finishing in a tie for eighth place. Quinn Dannenbring (88 ) and Lara Widstrom (90) also factored into the team scoring for Mitchell, slotting in at ties for 23rd and 28th, respectively.

Aberdeen Central won the team title with a four-golfer total of 323 strokes, as Rapid City Stevens (332) edged out Mitchell (334) for second place.

The Golden Eagles were led by Olivia Braun and Kyley Wirebaugh, who both finished with a 5-over, 77 to tie for second place. Emma Dohrer, who finished tied with Mitchell’s Dannenbring, was another top-10 placer for Aberdeen.

Stevens’ Tanna Phares and Lauren Knapp both shot a 7-over, 79 to tie for fifth place and power the Raiders to a runner-up finish. Brookings’ Delilah Fuls (78) rounded out the top five individuals.

Rounding out the Mitchell varsity participants, Ava Eliason (90) and Jayli Rients (92) finished tied for 28th and 38th, respectively.

The Kernels are back in action at the Sioux Falls Washington Invitational on Monday, May 15, at Bakker Crossing Championship Golf Course, in Sioux Falls.