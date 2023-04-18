99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Allison Meyerink claims medalist honors for Kernel girls at Huron meet

Aberdeen Central emerges with team title on blustery day at Broadland Creek

Mitchell's Allison Meyerink putts at the No. 17 green during a quadrangular on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.&nbsp;
Mike Carroll / Huron Plainsman
By Mitchell Republic
April 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM

HURON — Mitchell's Allison Meyerink led the way at the Huron Quadrangular to pick up individual medalist honors on Tuesday at Broadland Creek Golf Course.

On a course with wind conditions consistently north of 20 mph and gusting to 35 mph on Tuesday, Meyerink finished with a 39 on the front nine and shot 38 on the back to comprise her round of 77, winning by one shot. It is Meyerink's second individual tournament title in as many meets to start the 2023 season.

Aberdeen Central finished with three golfers in the top-seven places, with Olivia Braun taking second place with a 78 and Leah Gough in a tie for third place with a score of 85 alongside Huron's Olivia Rink.

The Golden Eagles edged Mitchell for the team title in the event, finishing with a score of 343, with the Kernels one shot behind at 344. Watertown shot 367 as a team and Huron was fourth at 395.

The Kernels' Quinn Dannenbring and Maddie Childs tied for seventh place, each shooting 87s, while Ava Eliason shot a 93 for 12th place. Anna Eliason carded a round of 95 for 13th place and Lara Widstrom finished with a round of 96 for 14th place. Jayli Rients shot a round of 102 to tie for 20th place for the Kernels.

Mitchell is back in action on Thursday, April 20, for another quadrangular at Harrisburg's Spring Creek Country Club against the host Tigers, Sioux Falls Washington and Yankton.

By Mitchell Republic
