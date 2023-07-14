Alexandria dual-sport standout Jackson Jarding readies for next level at Dakota Wesleyan

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — Whether it be on the diamond or the gridiron, Alexandria locals are familiar with Jackson Jarding’s athletic prowess.

They've watched him play on Friday nights for four years, including a senior football season that featured 10 rushing touchdowns for the Hanson Beavers. And this summer, they're witnesses to his ventures on the baseball diamond, where he’s posting a gaudy .531 batting average and 1.830 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for Alexandria’s Post 41 American Legion team.

If they're not already, folks in Mitchell will soon see what he's capable of, too, as Jarding is signed to play both football and baseball at Dakota Wesleyan University this upcoming academic year.

“It's (going to be) really fun,” Jarding said of joining the Tigers. “Especially coming out of a community that supports Dakota Wesleyan just like Mitchell does. It’s just great to be (representing Alexandria) while being only 10 miles down the road.”

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound incoming freshman joins the football team as a receiver, where he’ll look to translate his nine-man football skills to the next level. On the baseball team, he joins as a catcher, looking to build upon what his Legion coach, Chris Marek, calls an “exceptionally good“ summer he’s currently having.

To those who know Jarding, his success and determination to play both sports at the NAIA level don't come as a surprise.

“He's got a drive,” Jarding’s father, Ryan said. “He works hard at it. He's pretty athletic, but he puts a lot of time into trying to be good at it, too.”

“The thing that makes him succeed is he's an extremely coachable kid,” Marek added. “Even though he's got the most talent on the team, he's the first one to want to be coached, wants to put the time in, and he knows there's always room for improvement.”

These characteristics reflect Jarding's approach to the three sports he played in high school — football, baseball and basketball— and are rooted in Jarding’s obsession with the two outdoor activities.

Ask Jarding which sport he prefers and you likely won’t get an outright answer.

“I always liked baseball growing up; it was actually my favorite sport for a long time,” he said. “And then it kind of grew into football. And now it's like every season it goes back and forth.”

Further confounding his opinion is that he is currently playing both sports simultaneously — participating in offseason workouts for Dakota Wesleyan football while playing Legion ball.

Last Tuesday, Jarding spent the afternoon at DWU, lifting weights and attending team meetings before heading west to Mount Vernon in the evening for a Legion game, where he had two hits, three walks and three RBIs in Alexandria’s 18-13 win over Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney.

“Staying busy,” Jarding said. “That’s how I like it.”

As far as Ryan remembers, it's always been like this. As a kid, Jarding often stood outside with a football jersey on and ball in his hands, waiting to play with his father, who was working in the fields. Though some nights not returning until 10 p.m., Ryan would always oblige, throwing passes as Jackson routes in the backyard and helping him gain a love of football.

Hanson's Jackson Jarding (4) carries the football through a group of Hanson and Parkston players during the first half of a Class 9AA football contest on Friday, September 9, 2022, in Alexandria. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

The success in the community influenced an impressionable Jarding, as well. He watched Hanson win three straight state football championships from 2008-10. And due to baseball's popularity in Alexandria, he naturally picked that up, playing on youth and Legion teams and watching the amateur squad.

“The community has always supported sports,” Ryan said. “And the coaching has been consistent.”

By 2019, Jarding was ready to take part in Hanson's storied history. In the Beavers' run-heavy offense, he rushed for 82 yards and one touchdown as a freshman and steadily improved from there. He rushed for 626 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore, racked up 392 rushing yards and 242 receiving yards as a junior, and a career-best 846 rushing yards on 90 carries and 10 touchdowns as a senior to earn all-state honors.

Hanson's Jackson Jarding pulls away from Platte-Geddes defenders during a Class 9AA high school football playoff game on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Alexandria. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Jarding, who also started on defense and returned kicks, also enjoyed team-wide success, as Hanson improved from 4-5 in 2019 to 7-3, 7-2 and 8-2 in his final three seasons.

His strides have been seen on the baseball diamond as well, not just through his career but even within the past months. For Hanson this spring, Jarding hit .324 with a 1.145 OPS. As of Friday, July 14, 46 plate appearances into summer ball, Jarding’s hitting average is higher by 207 points, and his OPS is up 685 points.

“I've been coaching him for the last four years, and what he's learned is how to not do too much,” Marek said. “He's always been an above-average talent. … But what he's learned to do is to take this game, which isn't always about being in the greatest every moment, and knowing how to manage the game and how to be good and knowing what to do at the right time to succeed.”

College-wise, Jarding was noticed for his football ability first when DWU, along with a handful of other schools, began recruiting him his late sophomore year and more heavily to his junior season. DWU and Northwestern (Iowa) both offered him in July 2022.

Playing for the Alexandria Angels in the state amateur tournament last year, Jarding was spotted by DWU baseball graduate assistant Ethan Davis, who asked him if he was interested in playing baseball as well.

Alexandria's Jackson Jarding throws down to second base as a Tabor runner tries to steal during an American Legion baseball game on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Alexandria. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

“I told him, 'Yeah, I’d love to,'” Jarding recalled.

Baseball coach Charlie Dubanoski offered him last October, and Jarding announced his commitment to play both football and baseball at DWU on Dec. 22.

After long considerationI am blessed to announce I will continue my athletic and academic career at Dakota Wesleyan!! I would like to thank my family, coaches and everyone who has gotten me to this point. #bleedblue @CoachCimpl @cadubanoski07 @dwtigerfootball @DWUBaseball pic.twitter.com/1v8ovLPaum — Jackson Jarding (@JacksonJarding) December 28, 2022

“I'm just excited for him,” Ryan said. “It's nice that he went closer to home. He had some other offers farther away, but I think he'd be happier here locally, and Wesleyan is a good college.”

For Jarding, his new adventure is a payoff for his devotion to sports thus far in his life, and he’s confident he can build upon it.

“I know I can come in there and work hard," Jarding said, "and be focused on whichever sport I'm playing at the time.”