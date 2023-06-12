Aberdeen sweeps in Legion doubleheader against Post 18

MITCHELL — It was a tough day on all fronts for the Mitchell Post 18 Legion baseball team on Sunday.

Mitchell never had the offense, defense and the pitching in sync at Drake Field, falling in a pair of games to the Aberdeen Smittys by a score of 5-4 in Game 1 and 11-1 in Game 2.

“We just did not have the at-bats that we needed to have today,” Mitchell coach Luke Norden said. “We just did not have a very good approach. Give them credit, (Aberdeen) hit the ball well against us today.”

In Game 1, trailing 5-2 going to the seventh inning, Post 18’s Dylan Soulek had a solo home run and Karter Sibson doubled in his next at-bat, eventually coming around to score on a passed ball to trim the lead to 5-4. But Mitchell couldn't get the tying run on base in the seventh inning, with a pair of fly outs to end the game.

Aberdeen’s No. 9 hitter Zane Backous did plenty of damage, knocking in four runs, including a three-run home run to right field to make it 5-0. Lincoln Bates answered with a two-run home run of his own to left field to get Mitchell on the scoreboard in the fifth inning. It was Mitchell’s first home run of the Legion season.

Dylan Soulek threw four innings and took the loss. He allowed five hits, five runs (four earned), hit four batters and struck out two. Lincoln Bates, in his first pitching appearance of spring or summer seasons, pitched three innings without allowing a run, striking out five and allowing only two hits. In addition to Bates and Soulek’s home runs, Karter Sibson had a double and Carter Miller and Landon Soulek also added hits.

In Game 2, an eight-run third inning against starter Peyton Schroder was the decisive blow for Aberdeen, which had five extra-base hits. Sibson had two of Mitchell’s five hits and Bates finished with a triple. Schroder completed 2 2/3 innings with 11 hits and nine runs (eight earned) allowed. Landen Soulek threw four innings with two hits and two unearned runs allowed, and Hudson Haley recorded the final out of the game.

Aberdeen (13-7) has won seven of its last nine games. Mitchell (8-4) plays at Sioux Falls East for a single game on Tuesday.