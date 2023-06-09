'A little bit surreal' as Mitchell athletics looks toward future facilities following bond vote

MITCHELL — There's a collective euphoria within the Mitchell High School athletics and activities community.

Tuesday's approval of a $17 million bond issue to secure funding for athletic facilities as part of the new MHS building has provided administration, coaches and students alike with feelings of gratification, relief and, most of all, excitement.

However, emotions to start the day were more mixed, with many choosing to exercise cautious optimism.

Mitchell activities director Cory Aadland's stance bordered on confident, but with the vote requiring 60% to pass instead of a simple majority, there was an added wrinkle to the calculation.

"We felt really good about having a majority of the people that would be voting for it, but that extra 10% was the thing that was a little bit challenging," Aadland explained. "The challenges and the state of our facilities speak for themselves, so we felt good about having the support. To see that turn into support at the polls was a really great experience."

As it turned out, the final tabulation had 82% in favor of the bond, easily surpassing the 60% necessary and sending a welcomed message.

"My initial reaction was, 'Wow, 82%, that's amazing. Good job, Mitchell,' said volleyball and track and field coach Deb Thill. "Obviously, that shows there was a definite need and the people responded."

"I was stunned," added boys basketball and golf coach Ryker Kreutzfeldt. "To see this not only pass it but pass like we're high-stepping into the endzone or home run strutting around the bases makes me feel really grateful, and I was just really impressed and super excited."

Aadland, Thill and Kreutzfeldt agreed that advocacy efforts — whether by organized groups such as Vote Yes For Kids or on an individual level — over the past couple of months likely played a significant role in producing the wide voting margin.

The credit-sharing didn't stop there. The administration was involved in sharing information at meetings and open houses; coaches shared stories about the dysfunctional locker rooms, leaky gym roof or fending off bats in the hallway; and student-athletes — even those who'll be graduated by the time the new facilities are ready — shared their testimonials.

Mitchell's current high school gym set up for volleyball practice in August 2022. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

With so many individuals having invested so much time toward the project, the shared joy seems only understandable.

"It feels like the community of Mitchell understands that what we're doing athletically is so important to the progress of these kids and growing them up," Kreutzfeldt said. "Sports and athletics are education. The kids learn real-world stuff, they face adversity they learn how to work as a team how to handle the ups and downs. To know that the community understands its value and supports its coaches in that is awesome."

Now, after focusing on the deficiencies of the current facilities in order to secure the new, minds can freely wander to the future of MHS athletics, which includes a proposed 55,000 square feet of space compared to the 29,500 available now. In the plans are three new gymnasiums, with a main gym capable of seating 2,300 spectators and an auxiliary gym able to hold another 1,200 people.

"What we're going to have — which is fun to talk about in that way — is going to be on par with what other schools have," Aadland said. "From where we are to where we will be is so much different. I'm excited to have the additional space, the air conditioning, all these things that are typical modern amenities that we've been working without for years."

"I think what excites us the most is it's for the kids," Thill added. "The kids are going to be proud and they're going to take care of their new facility, no matter what sport or club is using it. ... I think there's that sense of pride in being a Mitchell Kernel and being able to show that off a little bit and have all of our teams in one facility. We haven't ever been able to have that."

With an anticipated completion date ahead of the 2025-26 academic year, there's still patience to be exercised, and given the scope and impact of the project, there's still part of its approval that has yet to fully sink in. However, with the future of MHS athletics secured, a weight has been lifted that makes the wait much more palatable.

"Right now, we're coming off this big high of getting it passed, and it feels like so much has changed in just a couple of days, but yet nothing has changed," Aadland said. "We need to have that first construction meeting before things will really start to hit, because right now, it's still a little bit surreal."

