A confident Courtney Sees takes home second straight Class B girls long jump title

SIOUX FALLS — The confidence of last year’s long jump state title carried over for Courtney Sees.

With three of the top four jumps, including the No. 1 leap of 17 feet, 0.5 inches, the junior from Avon claimed her second Class B long jump state title in a row Friday.

“I knew I could do it,” Sees said. “It just kind of gave me a sense of confidence, I did it last year, I can do it this year.”

She’s admittedly someone who doesn’t get nervous a ton but talks to keep the nerves down. And on Friday she talked to her family just on the other side of the fence between jumps, discussing what to keep working on and helping keep her mind off the lead she had after she set the eventual winning mark with her third jump.

Her winning leap was her longest of the year, which she credited to the difference of the state meet compared to others.

Avon's Courtney Sees competes in the girls long jump during the Class B state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

“Everyone’s so focused. I always warm up an hour before. At regular meets, I don’t think I warm up enough,” she said. “I really think the competition helps, having people push me.”

Sees won the event by eight inches over Irene-Wakonda’s Emma Marshall. Other podium finishes included Castlewood’s Presley Knecht (16-1.5) in third, Centerville’s Rylie Tieman (16-1.25) in fourth, Britton-Hecla’s Abigail Lee (16-1) in fifth, Wolsey-Wessington’s Mya Boomsma (15-10.25) in sixth, Newell’s Rachel Erk (15-8.5) in seventh and Arlington’s Harley Johnson (15-8.25) in eighth.

Winning her second state title took a weight off the shoulders of the junior Pirate, who noted that coming in as the defending champion added a bit of pressure. But she said once she heard she hit 17, she felt like she was in a good position.

“Usually in Class B, if you jump a 17, that gives you a pretty good spot,” she said. “I was really happy with it, I knew it could place me well.”

Next year Sees will have a chance to three-peat as a long jump champion — something she’s acutely aware of and aiming for going into her senior year.

“That is my motivation,” Sees said. “Just try to go get a third one, get as many as I can.”