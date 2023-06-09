13 Kernel track athletes land on academic all-state honor list

MITCHELL — Thirteen members of the Mitchell High School track and field team have been named to the South Dakota Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association academic all-state team.

To receive academic all-state recognition, an athlete must be a senior, have participated in track and field for at least three years, have an overall GPA of 3.5 or better, and be nominated by their head coach.

Mitchell’s selections include Brooke Bartscher, Kyra Gropper, Claire Hegg, Delana Henkel, Emily Moody, Lizzie Tyler, Chase Eitemiller, Carson Jennings, Bryce Palmer, Brenen Rose, Treyson Schulz, AJ Siemsen and Jagger Tyler.

Rewriting the record books

A number of Kernel standouts have also helped to re-write the MHS top-10 leaderboard for track and field.

In boys competition, Nathan McCormick is now in the top-10 for the 100, 200 and 400 meters. He is sixth in the 400 (51.25 seconds), eighth in the 200 (22.55), 10th in the 100 (19.95). In the 3,200-meter run, Hunter Patton moved to seventh all-time with a season-best time of 10:08.34.

Treyson Schulz has a couple of top-10 spots in the jumping events, landing fifth in the long jump (21 feet, 8.25 inches) and eighth in the triple jump (42 feet, 8.25 inches). Mitchell’s Kellen Odell reset the No. 1 mark in the javelin at 163 feet, while Thadan Millikin-Auch is second all-time in the latest varsity field event added in South Dakota. His best throw is 133 feet, 2 inches.

In the boys relays, the team of Lukas Bennett, Jagger Tyler, Schulz and McCormick posted a time of 43.50 seconds, good for third-best in school history. That is 31 hundredths of a second behind the school record from 2017.

Mitchell's Nathan McCormick and Sioux Falls Washington's Nick Olson race in the boys 4x200-meter relay during the opening day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Connor Singrey, Bryce Palmer, Tyler and McCormick posted the school’s third-best 4x400-meter relay time in 3:25.93 and Bennett, Schulz, Alexier Padilla, and McCormick rank No. 7 in the 4x200-meter relay after a season-best 1:31.55.

In the girls standings, the relay records have been re-written after a strong season. The foursome of Ava Brannan, Mia Mullenmeister, Claire Hegg and Lizzie Tyler moved the record to sub-50 seconds at the Class AA state meet with a new time of 49.82 seconds.

Brooke Bartscher, Hegg, Mullenmeister and Tyler also set the new school record in the 4x200-meter relay (1:45.16), and Bartscher, Mullenmeister, Tyler and Weich set the sprint medley relay record at 4:14.12 at the state meet. In the 4x400-meter relay, a state meet time of 4:01.43 is second-best in school history from Lainee Forst, Weich, Mullenmeister and Tyler.

Individually, Weich ranks fifth in MHS history in the girls 800 (2:23.31). Mullenmeister is now in the top 10 in school history in the 100 and 200 sprints. She’s seventh all-time in the 100 at 12.75 seconds. Bartscher is sixth in school history in the 200 (26.47), while Mullenmeister is eighth (26.56).

In the girls javelin, Bre Kirsch ranks second in school history with a top throw of 92 feet, 1 inch.