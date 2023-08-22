12 Mitchell-area prep volleyball players to watch in 2023

MITCHELL — Across the Mitchell area, volleyball squads boast multi-time all-state honorees, all-conference standouts, leaders from state tournament teams and burgeoning stars.

With the 2023 South Dakota prep volleyball season set to get underway this week, all that talent will soon be vying for the few spots up for grabs at the state tournaments in Rapid City.

Here’s a look at 12 of the top returning standouts poised to make an impact this fall, listed in alphabetical order by last name:

Kailee Frank, jr., OH, Burke: A standout on a Burke squad that made a run to the Class B state semifinals a season ago, Frank posted 379 kills, 385 digs and 75 service aces to earn an honorable mention all-state nod. As she returns for her junior season alongside fellow all-South Central Conference players Paige Bull, Elle Johnson and Emmie Hausmann, Frank is close to eclipsing 700 kills, 1,000 digs and 200 aces for her prep career with the Cougars.

Burke's Kailee Frank hits a shot over two Castlewood blockers during a Class B volleyball state quarterfinal match on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Cami Fransen, sr. S/RS, Freeman: A third-team Cornbelt Conference performer last season, Fransen was a key cog in the Freeman squad that forged a path to the Class B state tournament for the first time in more than two decades. Along the way, Fransen put up nearly 550 assists, including 74 in three state tournament matches for the Flyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashlin Jacobsen, sr., MH/DS, Freeman: Like Fransen, Jacobsen played a large role in Freeman’s postseason successes in 2022. Equal parts offensive and defensive standout, Jacobsen went over 200 kills for the campaign and contributed 17 kills and 57 digs across three state tournament matches.

Madi Knebel, sr., L, Wagner: One of several senior returners that have been a part of back-to-back state tournament appearances for Wagner, Knebel’s defense continues to be invaluable. Last season, Knebel dug up 329 attacks and recorded 439 service receptions while chipping in 48 service aces for the Red Raiders’ squad that earned the No. 1 seed in Class A.

Wagner's Macy Koupal (4) celebrates with her teammates after winning a point during a Class A volleyball state quarterfinal match against Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Macy Koupal, sr., S, Wagner: As the primary facilitator of a potent Wagner attack, Koupal put up a whopping 1,043 assists in 2022 alone to go with 291 digs and 90 service aces and a mere 51 ball handling errors in nearly 3,000 attempts. With the likes of attackers Shona Kocer and Kya Kjeldgaard, who combined for nearly 400 kills last season, also returning, the first-team all-Little Missouri Valley Conference pick is set to chase 3,000 career assists.

Ryann Nielsen, sr., S/OH, KWL: A do-it-all talent for Kimball/White Lake, Nielsen will look to build on a season that earned an all-South Central Conference selection in 2022. Last season, Nielsen notched 383 kills, 404 digs, 359 assists and 54 service aces for the Wildkats, and with a similar 2023 campaign, she could close in on career marks of 1,000 kills, 1,500 digs and 2,500 assists.

Parkston's Mya Nuebel (3) receives a serve during a varsity volleyball match against Gregory on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Parkston. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Mya Nuebel, sr., OH, Parkston: Nuebel was a top contributor all over the court for Parkston last season, leading the team in kills (322), digs (379) service receptions (557), and service aces (51). Over the past two seasons with the Trojans, Nuebel has nearly 600 kills, 900 digs, 125 aces and over 1,000 receptions to her credit.

Avery Orth, sr., MH, Wessington Springs: Garnering second-team all-state and all-281 Conference honors in 2022, Orth posted 435 kills, 449 digs, 122 total blocks and 31 service aces. One of the most powerful net presences in all of South Dakota volleyball, the 6-foot-2 Orth has more than 850 kills, 800 digs and 325 blocks in her career entering her senior season.

Wessington Springs' Avery Orth (13) hits an attack at the net during a Region 5B semifinal match against Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Nov. 3, 2022, in Bonesteel. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

Taycee Ranek, so., MH/OH, Bon Homme: Just a freshman in 2022, Ranek led Bon Homme with 288 kills and was second on the team with 296 digs and 34 service aces. One of three returning Cavaliers with at least 100 kills and 200 digs from last season, Ranek’s role should only continue to grow this season.

Courtney Sees, sr., OH, Avon: Last season, Sees had her role increase and delivered 344 kills, 422 digs and 345 service receptions, all Avon team-highs. For her efforts, Sees was an all-Great Plains Conference and all-Little Missouri Valley Conference pick for the Pirates and will be a focal point once again alongside fellow senior all-conference pick McKenna Kocmich.

ADVERTISEMENT

Platte-Geddes' Cadence Van Zee (6) hits an attack at the net against two Miller blockers during a Class A volleyball state quarterfinal on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Cadence Van Zee, sr., OH, Platte-Geddes: A steady, powerful attacking presence for Platte-Geddes for multiple seasons, Van Zee recorded 311 kills, 365 digs and 68 service aces last season. Van Zee was an all-South Central Conference selection and key contributor in getting the Black Panthers back to the state tournament even after a jump from Class B to Class A.

Karly VanDerWerff, sr., MH/RS, Platte-Geddes: One of the most individually decorated returners in the state, VanDerWerff is a two-time all-state performer for Platte-Geddes looking for a third honor as a senior. A second-team all-state and all-South Central Conference honoree last season, VanDerWerff’s 449 kills, 378 digs, 58 total blocks and 53 service aces helped power the Black Panthers to a second-straight state tournament bid.

