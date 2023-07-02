Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Platte sweeps holiday home-and-home series with Corsica/Stickney

Platte completed a home-and-home sweep of its annual Independence Day weekend series with rival Corsica/Stickney.

070123 CS Platte Richard Sternberg.JPG
Platte's Richard Sternberg makes a throw across the diamond from shortstop during a Sunshine League amateur baseball game on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Corsica.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic
Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Today at 4:10 PM

CORSICA, S.D. — Platte completed a home-and-home sweep of its annual Independence Day weekend series with rival Corsica/Stickney with a 7-3 win on Saturday night, winning on back-to-back nights. Platte also won 7-5 when the teams played in Platte on Friday.

In Saturday’s game, the Killer Tomatoes led 3-0 after the first inning and never trailed in the contest, scoring the final three runs of the game, as well. For the Killer Tomatoes, Hunter Hewitt had two home runs and three hits, driving in three runs. Grant Doom drove in two runs and Sheldon Gant, Richard Sternberg and Michael Buitenbos each had two-hit games. Buitenbos was the winning pitcher, tossing eight innings with 10 hits allowed, three runs and six strikeouts. Sternberg pitched a spotless ninth inning to close the game.

Corsica/Stickney had two hits each from Sean Pinkerton, Kris Menning and Nathan Blom, while Aaron Groeneweg had a double. Blake Moke was the losing pitcher for the Frogs, with seven innings, 10 hits, seven runs allowed and six strikeouts.

070123 CS Platte 20.JPG
Corsica/Stickney's Ryan Buck rises to make a throw from second base during a Sunshine League amateur baseball game on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Corsica. Running in the foreground is Platte's Michael Buitenbos.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

On Friday, Platte used three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take control of the game, along with four Horned Frog errors. Ryan Allen had two hits and drove in three runs for Platte, with Hayden Kuiper picking up two hits and driving in two runs. Travis Gant earned the win with seven innings logged, 11 hits and five runs allowed and three strikeouts. Grant Doom covered the final two innings in relief for the save, striking out five.

Corsica/Stickney, which outhit Platte 11-8, finished with three hits each from Groeneweg and Menning. Groeneweg was the losing pitcher with five innings pitched, eight hits, four earned runs allowed and three strikeouts, and Brendan Wentland threw the final three innings for C/S.

Platte (8-3, 6-3 Sunshine) hosts Winner/Colome at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. Corsica/Stickney (4-7, 3-6 Sunshine) goes to Mount Vernon on July 6.

070123 CS Platte pickoff.JPG
Platte's Grant Doom, left, dives back to first base as Corsica/Stickney's Kris Menning awaits the throw during a Sunshine League amateur baseball game on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Corsica. Doom was out on the play at first base.
Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Marcus Traxler
By Marcus Traxler
Traxler is the assistant editor and sports editor for the Mitchell Republic. He's worked for the newspaper since 2014 and has covered a wide variety of topics. He can be reached at mtraxler@mitchellrepublic.com.
