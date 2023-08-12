Pitching prowess sends Dell Rapids PBR past Dimock/Emery and on to Class B semifinals

MITCHELL — The old adages about pitching and defense in baseball still ring true, and Dell Rapids PBR has both in bunches right now in the Class B state amateur baseball tournament.

PBR reached the semifinals for the first time since 2009 with a three-headed pitching performance that neutralized Dimock/Emery’s offense in a 3-1 Class B state quarterfinal win on Friday night at Cadwell Park.

Dell Rapids PBR faces Cornbelt League rival Canova in Saturday’s second Class B state semifinal at approximately 8 p.m in Mitchell.

Pitchers Reese Arbogast, Trey Randel and Brayden Pankonen combined to strike out 10 batters and allow only four hits in the victory. Over three state tournament games, PBR has now allowed only 14 hits, four runs, five walks and collectively struck out 34 batters.

“The pitching has been incredible,” Dell Rapids PBR co-manager Tim Wilhelmsen said. “We couldn’t ask for anything more than what we’re getting. They give us a chance to win every time we get on the mound.”

Dell Rapids PBR's Reese Arbogast delivers a pitch during a Class B state amateur baseball tournament quarterfinal game on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

Scoreless into the eighth inning, PBR finally broke through in their half, with three runners in a row reaching base and the last of which being Connor Spindler, who hit an RBI single to right field to score Weston Hansen from second base. Two batters later, Dell Rapids Legion standout C.J. Smith tripled to the right-center field gap to score Spindler and put the lead at 2-0.

The Raptors got one back in their half of the eighth inning when pinch-hitter Gene Kitchens was able to score Bryce Smart on a groundout to make it 2-1 but Dimock/Emery left two runners on base in a two-out rally.

In the ninth, PBR added to the lead with an RBI double to center field from Weston Hansen, which scored Pankonen from first base, stretching the lead to 3-1. For the game, Spindler finished with three hits, while Smith and Pankonen -- both Legion call-ups -- each had two for PBR (14-11).

“It was a great feeling,” Smith said. “We just knew we had some big hits coming and we were finally able to make it happen late.”

Dimock/Emery (21-11) had only three hits in the first seven innings of the game and two of those came in the first. A late push in the ninth with two runners on ended with a strikeout looking, as the Raptors left seven on base for the game. Peyton Nash had two hits for D/E to lead the offense.

“They made it hard on us all night,” Dimock/Emery manager Brad Bartscher said. “Give (PBR) a lot of credit because they are really playing well right now.”

For the second game in the tournament, Arbogast started and was electric in a pitch-count limited start, throwing 21 of his 26 pitches for strikes and struck out four batters in two innings of work. And like PBR’s first-round win over Parkston, Trey Randel took it over from there, throwing 5 2/3 innings and allowing two hits and one run, while striking out five for the win. When Randel got into trouble in the eighth, Pankonen came in and got out of the jam and then earned the save in the ninth, without allowing a hit.

Jason Schmidt threw 127 pitches in a complete-game effort -- including 101 for strikes -- and allowed 11 hits, three runs and struck out 10 with two walks for Dimock/Emery.

“He gave us everything he had and more than enough to win,” Bartscher said of Schmidt. “He was absolutely the right guy for us on the mound tonight and we just didn’t do enough on offense.”

NOTES: For the third consecutive year and the fourth time in the last six seasons, the Cornbelt has two teams in the state semifinals. … It’s the first time since 2018 that the Sunshine League will not be represented in the semifinal round. … Two of the four 2023 semifinalists missed the tournament in 2022, with Lesterville and Dell Rapids PBR.