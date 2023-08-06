Pitching, big blast helps lift Kimball/White Lake in Class B amateur first round

MITCHELL — A little offense goes a long way with Zak Wallner on the mound for Kimball/White Lake amateur baseball.

Both sides of the KWL operation were did their part, as Wallner threw a four-hit shutout and the Nationals earned a 4-0 first-round win over Elk Point on Saturday at Cadwell Park.

KWL faces Dimock/Emery at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the second round at Cadwell Park.

Wallner struck out 11 batters and walked one on 111 pitches, throwing 88 strikes, affirming his reputation as a strike-thrower who puts pressure on opposing offenses.

Dylanger Pierson led off the seventh inning by launching a pitch over the fence in left field, doubling the KWL lead to 2-0. He later forced in another run with a bases-loaded walk in the eighth, which was followed by an RBI walk from Caden Lenz to bring the lead up to 4-0.

“We came up with some big hits and we backed up Zak on the mound when we had to,” Pierson said. “There’s more we can accomplish there but overall, we had some good at-bats and gave ourselves the chance to win.”

Kimball/White Lake's Caden Lenz rounds third base during the first round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Cadwell Park. Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

There were holes in the game for KWL, striking out 14 times at the plate and committing six errors on defense. KWL manager Wes Kroupa said Wallner’s successes helped cover up the Nationals’ pitfalls on Saturday night.

“The way he pitches, he puts everyone else at ease and he covered up some mistakes tonight,” Kroupa said.

In the fifth inning, Lenz was part of the effort to break the scoring stalemate. He doubled off the wall in left to open the frame and then two batters later, Blake Leiferman had an RBI single to put the Nationals’ up 1-0.

Elk Point had chances but hit into two double plays, including a popped up bunt double play that snuffed out an Elk Point rally in the seventh. Former Gregory High School standout Coy Determan had two of the Colt 45s’ four hits. Elk Point starter Jon Merrigan threw 4 1/3 innings with four hits and one run allowed, taking the loss. Dakota Valley Legion player Jake Pruchniak, a University of Sioux Falls signee, pitched in relief and had 11 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of relief, allowing two hits, three runs and three walks.

The game was a rematch of a 2021 first-round game, which was won 8-1 by KWL. It is the third consecutive year that KWL has won its state opener, while the Nationals reached the quarterfinals in 2022.

NOTE: Elk Point’s Hunter Ingwerson was ejected in the ninth inning for arguing balls and strikes.