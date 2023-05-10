99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Yankton slugs their way to a win over Mitchell

Yankton defeats Mitchell 17-6.

5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-25.jpg
Mitchell's shortstop Kenna Soulek attempts to catch the ball as Yankton's Payton Moser (23) slides into steal second base during a high school softball game on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
May 09, 2023 at 9:49 PM

MITCHELL — Photos from all the action of a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-1.jpg
1/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-2.jpg
2/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-3.jpg
3/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-4.jpg
4/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-5.jpg
5/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-6.jpg
6/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-7.jpg
7/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-8.jpg
8/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-9.jpg
9/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-10.jpg
10/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-11.jpg
11/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-12.jpg
12/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-13.jpg
13/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-14.jpg
14/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-15.jpg
15/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-16.jpg
16/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-17.jpg
17/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-18.jpg
18/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-19.jpg
19/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-20.jpg
20/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-21.jpg
21/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-22.jpg
22/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-23.jpg
23/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-24.jpg
24/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-25.jpg
25/37: Mitchell's shortstop Kenna Soulek attempts to catch the ball as Yankton's Payton Moser (23) slides into steal second base during a high school softball game on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-26.jpg
26/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-27.jpg
27/37: Yankton's Grace Behrns delivers a pitch during a high school softball game against the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-28.jpg
28/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-29.jpg
29/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-30.jpg
30/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-31.jpg
31/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-32.jpg
32/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-33.jpg
33/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-34.jpg
34/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-35.jpg
35/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-36.jpg
36/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-9-23MHSvsYanktonSoftball-37.jpg
37/37: Action from a high school softball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Yankton Gazelles on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

