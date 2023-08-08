PHOTOS: Winner/Colome shuts out the Mustangs in Round 2 of state tournament

MITCHELL — The Winner/Colome Pheasants haulted the Mount Vernon Mustangs run for the state title with a 3-0 win in Round 2 of the South Dakota state amateur baseball tournament on Monday, Aug. 7, at Cadwell Park.

Members Only Sports Pheasants shut down Mustangs for quarterfinal berth JJ Farner pitched a complete game shutout to help lead the Pheasants back to the quarterfinal round for the fifth-straight year.

The Pheasants move on to face the Lesterville Broncs Thursday, August 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the state quarterfinal round at Cadwell Park.