PHOTOS: Winner/Colome shuts out the Mustangs in Round 2 of state tournament
Winner/Colome defeats Mt. Vernon 3-0.
MITCHELL — The Winner/Colome Pheasants haulted the Mount Vernon Mustangs run for the state title with a 3-0 win in Round 2 of the South Dakota state amateur baseball tournament on Monday, Aug. 7, at Cadwell Park.
JJ Farner pitched a complete game shutout to help lead the Pheasants back to the quarterfinal round for the fifth-straight year.
The Pheasants move on to face the Lesterville Broncs Thursday, August 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the state quarterfinal round at Cadwell Park.
37/72: Winner/Colome's Dillon Lambley applies a tag onto Mt. Vernon's Koby Larson as he retreats back to the base during a Class B state amateur baseball game on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
