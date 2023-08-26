6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports

PHOTOS: Warriors control game from start to finish in victory over Wagner

Winner defeats Wagner 46-6.

8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-11.jpg
Wagner's Jhett Breen (21) runs the ball down the field as Winner's Zac Olson (5) applies a tackle during a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
August 25, 2023 at 11:36 PM

WAGNER — The Winner Warriors travel to Wagner to face the Red Raiders in a 11B rivalry match up on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

8-25-25HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-201.jpg
Prep
Area high school football roundup for Aug. 25: Winner picks up road victory at Wagner
Inside: Parkston, BEE move to 2-0; Wolsey-Wessington and Canistota upend No. 1 teams
49m ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-1.jpg
1/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-2.jpg
2/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-3.jpg
3/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-4.jpg
4/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-5.jpg
5/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-6.jpg
6/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-7.jpg
7/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-8.jpg
8/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-9.jpg
9/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-10.jpg
10/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-11.jpg
11/44: Wagner's Jhett Breen (21) runs the ball down the field as Winner's Zac Olson (5) applies a tackle during a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-12.jpg
12/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-13.jpg
13/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-14.jpg
14/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-15.jpg
15/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-16.jpg
16/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-17.jpg
17/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-18.jpg
18/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-19.jpg
19/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-20.jpg
20/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-21.jpg
21/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-22.jpg
22/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-23.jpg
23/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-24.jpg
24/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-25.jpg
25/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-26.jpg
26/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-27.jpg
27/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-28.jpg
28/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-29.jpg
29/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-30.jpg
30/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-31.jpg
31/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-32.jpg
32/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-33.jpg
33/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-34.jpg
34/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-35.jpg
35/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-36.jpg
36/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-37.jpg
37/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-38.jpg
38/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-39.jpg
39/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-40.jpg
40/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-41.jpg
41/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-42.jpg
42/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-43.jpg
43/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.
8-25-23HighSchoolFootballWinnervsWagner-44.jpg
44/44: Action from a high school football game between the Winner Warriors and the Wagner Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Wagner.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
What To Read Next
082523 Kernel VB 9 6.JPG
Prep
Mitchell volleyball wins opening match against Sturgis
1h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Parkston 2.JPG
Prep
South Dakota high school football scores for Aug. 25, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
_SLC5869.JPG
Sports
AAA championship rematch goes to Sioux Falls Jefferson in OT win over Harrisburg
1h ago
 · 
By  Trent Singer / For Sioux Falls Live
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
081723.SiouxValley1.JPG
Prep
South Dakota Gridiron Report: Five teams that can emerge in 2023
4d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
9-29-22VolleyballMitchellvsRoosevelt-33.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Cohesive Kernel volleyball team looks to compete for more in 2023
2d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
082423.N.SDS.PIPELINEDEBATE1.jpg
News
During debate with lawmaker, carbon pipeline executive calls eminent domain a ‘last resort’
2d ago
 · 
By  Joshua Haiar / South Dakota Searchlight
101622.S.FF.Jacks.Gronowski
Sports
Zimmer: Quarterback play will highlight another highly competitive Missouri Valley Football Conference season
4d ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer