PHOTOS: Tigers sweep the Broncos in baseball doubleheader

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

25 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

24 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

23 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

22 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

21 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

20 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

19 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

18 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

17 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

16 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

15 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

14 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

13 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Dakota Wesleyan's Drew Kitchens swings at a pitch during Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader against the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

12 / 25: Dakota Wesleyan's Drew Kitchens swings at a pitch during Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader against the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Dakota Wesleyan's Diego Jirau (19) watches a pitch come in high during Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader against the Hastings Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

11 / 25: Dakota Wesleyan's Diego Jirau (19) watches a pitch come in high during Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader against the Hastings Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

10 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

9 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

8 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

7 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

6 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

5 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

4 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

3 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

2 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

1 / 25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

MITCHELL — Here are photos from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers and the Hasting Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.