99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports

PHOTOS: Tigers sweep the Broncos in baseball doubleheader

DWU defeats Hastings 5-4 in Game 1 and 2-1 in Game 2.

4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-14.jpg
Dakota Wesleyan's Drew Kitchens swings at a pitch during Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader against the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
April 24, 2023 at 4:20 PM

MITCHELL — Here are photos from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers and the Hasting Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-2.jpg
1/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-4.jpg
2/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-5.jpg
3/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-6.jpg
4/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-7.jpg
5/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-8.jpg
6/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-9.jpg
7/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-10.jpg
8/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-11.jpg
9/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-12.jpg
10/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-13.jpg
11/25: Dakota Wesleyan's Diego Jirau (19) watches a pitch come in high during Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader against the Hastings Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-14.jpg
12/25: Dakota Wesleyan's Drew Kitchens swings at a pitch during Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader against the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-15.jpg
13/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-16.jpg
14/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-17.jpg
15/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-18.jpg
16/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-19.jpg
17/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-20.jpg
18/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-21.jpg
19/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-22.jpg
20/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-23.jpg
21/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-24.jpg
22/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-25.jpg
23/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-26.jpg
24/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.
4-24-23DWUvsHastingsBaseball-27.jpg
25/25: Action from Game 2 of a college baseball doubleheader between the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger's and the Hasting's Broncos on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Drake Field.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
What To Read Next
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
051623-eric-peterson.JPG
Sports
USD Coyotes basketball coach Eric Peterson revamping roster ahead of second year on the job
May 17, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher