PHOTOS: Tigers dominate Dakota State in season opener

Dakota Wesleyan's Kiel Nelson (0) catches the ball while leaping into the end zone during a college football game against the Dakota State Trojans on Saturday, Aug, 26, 2023, at Joe Quintal Field.

Dakota State's Adin Jungers (2) has his helmet knocked off while being tackled by the Dakota Wesleyan defense during a college football game on Saturday, Aug, 26, 2023, at Joe Quintal Field.

After six straight losses to Dakota State, the Dakota Wesleyan football team was due to dominate in the rivalry series.

MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan began their season with a 23-13 victory over the Dakota State Trojans on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

