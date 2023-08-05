Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

Alexandria's Cole Wenande steps up to the plate at a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

25 / 76: Alexandria's Cole Wenande steps up to the plate at a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

Clark, the No. 4 qualifier out of District 1B, eliminated perennial powerhouse Alexandria from the tournament on Friday night.

MITCHELL — The Clark Traders make themselves noticed with a 3-1 victory over the Alexandria Angels in Round 1 of the state amateur baseball tournament on Friday, Aug 4, at Cadwell Park.

PHOTOS: The Traders stun the Angels in Round 1 of the state amateur tournament The Clark Traders defeat the Alexandria Angels 3-1.

