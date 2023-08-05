Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: The Traders stun the Angels in Round 1 of the state amateur tournament

The Clark Traders defeat the Alexandria Angels 3-1.

8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-25.jpg
Alexandria's Cole Wenande steps up to the plate at a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 12:13 AM

MITCHELL — The Clark Traders make themselves noticed with a 3-1 victory over the Alexandria Angels in Round 1 of the state amateur baseball tournament on Friday, Aug 4, at Cadwell Park.

8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-77.jpg
Sports
Clark shocks Angels as early offense holds up in first-round tournament upset
Clark, the No. 4 qualifier out of District 1B, eliminated perennial powerhouse Alexandria from the tournament on Friday night.
56m ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-1.jpg
1/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-2.jpg
2/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-3.jpg
3/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-4.jpg
4/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-5.jpg
5/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-6.jpg
6/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-7.jpg
7/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-8.jpg
8/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-9.jpg
9/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-10.jpg
10/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-11.jpg
11/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-12.jpg
12/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-13.jpg
13/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-14.jpg
14/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-15.jpg
15/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-16.jpg
16/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-17.jpg
17/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-18.jpg
18/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-19.jpg
19/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-20.jpg
20/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-21.jpg
21/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-22.jpg
22/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-23.jpg
23/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-24.jpg
24/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-25.jpg
25/76: Alexandria's Cole Wenande steps up to the plate at a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-26.jpg
26/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-27.jpg
27/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-28.jpg
28/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-29.jpg
29/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-30.jpg
30/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-31.jpg
31/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-32.jpg
32/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-33.jpg
33/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-34.jpg
34/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-35.jpg
35/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-36.jpg
36/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-37.jpg
37/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-38.jpg
38/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-39.jpg
39/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-40.jpg
40/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-41.jpg
41/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-42.jpg
42/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-43.jpg
43/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-44.jpg
44/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-45.jpg
45/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-46.jpg
46/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-47.jpg
47/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-48.jpg
48/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-49.jpg
49/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-50.jpg
50/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-51.jpg
51/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-52.jpg
52/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-53.jpg
53/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-54.jpg
54/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-55.jpg
55/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-56.jpg
56/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-57.jpg
57/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-58.jpg
58/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-59.jpg
59/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-60.jpg
60/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-61.jpg
61/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-62.jpg
62/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-63.jpg
63/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-64.jpg
64/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-65.jpg
65/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-66.jpg
66/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-67.jpg
67/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-68.jpg
68/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-69.jpg
69/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-70.jpg
70/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-71.jpg
71/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-72.jpg
72/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-73.jpg
73/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-74.jpg
74/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-75.jpg
75/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-4-23StateAmateurBaseballClarkvsAlexandria-76.jpg
76/76: Action from a Class B state amateur baseball game between the Clark Traders and the Alexandria Angels on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
