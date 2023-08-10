Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 9

Sports

PHOTOS: The Raptors earn their spot in the state quarterfinals

Dimock/Emery defeats Kimball/White Lake 4-2.

8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-75.jpg
Dimock/Emery's Gene Kitchens hits the ball into play during the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament against the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 9:39 PM

MITCHELL — The Dimock/Emery Raptors take on the Kimball/White Lake Nationals in the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-10.jpg
Sports
Dimock/Emery follows winning formula past Kimball/White Lake to reach Class B state quarterfinals
The Raptors are among the final eight at the Class B state tournament for the second-straight season.
1h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-1.jpg
1/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-2.jpg
2/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-3.jpg
3/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-4.jpg
4/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-5.jpg
5/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-6.jpg
6/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-7.jpg
7/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-8.jpg
8/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-9.jpg
9/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-10.jpg
10/80: Dimock/Emery's Jason Schmidt rounds third base on a home run in the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-11.jpg
11/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-12.jpg
12/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-13.jpg
13/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-14.jpg
14/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-15.jpg
15/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-16.jpg
16/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-17.jpg
17/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-18.jpg
18/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-19.jpg
19/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-20.jpg
20/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-21.jpg
21/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-22.jpg
22/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-24.jpg
23/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-25.jpg
24/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-26.jpg
25/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-27.jpg
26/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-28.jpg
27/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-29.jpg
28/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-30.jpg
29/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-31.jpg
30/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-32.jpg
31/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-33.jpg
32/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-34.jpg
33/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-35.jpg
34/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-36.jpg
35/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-37.jpg
36/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-38.jpg
37/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-39.jpg
38/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-40.jpg
39/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-41.jpg
40/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-42.jpg
41/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-43.jpg
42/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-44.jpg
43/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-45.jpg
44/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-46.jpg
45/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-47.jpg
46/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-48.jpg
47/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-49.jpg
48/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-50.jpg
49/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-51.jpg
50/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-52.jpg
51/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-53.jpg
52/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-54.jpg
53/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-55.jpg
54/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-56.jpg
55/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-57.jpg
56/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-58.jpg
57/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-59.jpg
58/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-60.jpg
59/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-61.jpg
60/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-62.jpg
61/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-63.jpg
62/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-64.jpg
63/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-65.jpg
64/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-66.jpg
65/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-67.jpg
66/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-68.jpg
67/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-69.jpg
68/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-70.jpg
69/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-71.jpg
70/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-72.jpg
71/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-73.jpg
72/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-74.jpg
73/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-75.jpg
74/80: Dimock/Emery's Gene Kitchens hits the ball into play during the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament against the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-76.jpg
75/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-77.jpg
76/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-78.jpg
77/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-79.jpg
78/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-80.jpg
79/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-81.jpg
80/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
