PHOTOS: The Raptors earn their spot in the state quarterfinals
Dimock/Emery defeats Kimball/White Lake 4-2.
MITCHELL — The Dimock/Emery Raptors take on the Kimball/White Lake Nationals in the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
The Raptors are among the final eight at the Class B state tournament for the second-straight season.
1/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
2/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
3/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
4/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
7/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
9/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
10/80: Dimock/Emery's Jason Schmidt rounds third base on a home run in the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
11/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
12/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
13/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
14/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
15/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
16/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
17/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
18/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
19/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
20/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
21/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
22/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
23/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
24/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
25/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
26/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
27/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
28/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
29/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
30/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
31/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
32/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
33/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
34/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
35/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
36/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
37/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
38/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
39/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
40/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
41/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
42/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
43/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
44/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
45/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
46/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
47/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
48/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
49/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
50/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
51/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
52/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
53/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
54/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
55/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
56/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
57/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
58/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
59/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
60/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
61/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
62/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
63/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
64/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
65/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
66/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
67/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
68/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
69/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
70/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
71/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
72/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
73/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
74/80: Dimock/Emery's Gene Kitchens hits the ball into play during the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament against the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
75/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
76/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
77/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
78/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
79/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
80/80: Action from the second round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament between the Dimock/Emery Raptors vs the Kimball/White Lake Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
ADVERTISEMENT