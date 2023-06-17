Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: The Mudcats come out on top of Cornbelt/Sunshine Showcase game against the Cubs

The Parkston Mudcats defeat the Salem Cubs 15-13.

6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-32.jpg
Parkston's Sutton Hohn (22) high fives Riley Weber (5) after scoring a run during an amateur baseball game against the Salem Cubs on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
June 16, 2023 at 11:56 PM

PARKSTON — The Cornbelt and Sunshine league go head to head at The Pond, Friday evening.

6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-55.jpg
A baseball flys in the air towards the batter during an amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The Salem Cubs and Parkston Mudcats battle it out with the Mudcats coming out on top with a 15-13 victory.

6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-1.jpg
1/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-2.jpg
2/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-3.jpg
3/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-4.jpg
4/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-5.jpg
5/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-6.jpg
6/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-7.jpg
7/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-8.jpg
8/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-9.jpg
9/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-10.jpg
10/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-11.jpg
11/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-12.jpg
12/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-13.jpg
13/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-14.jpg
14/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-15.jpg
15/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-16.jpg
16/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-17.jpg
17/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-18.jpg
18/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-19.jpg
19/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-20.jpg
20/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-21.jpg
21/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-22.jpg
22/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-23.jpg
23/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-24.jpg
24/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-25.jpg
25/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-26.jpg
26/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-27.jpg
27/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-28.jpg
28/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-29.jpg
29/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-30.jpg
30/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-31.jpg
31/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-32.jpg
32/55: Parkston's Sutton Hohn (22) high fives Riley Weber (5) after scoring a run during an amateur baseball game against the Salem Cubs on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-33.jpg
33/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-34.jpg
34/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-35.jpg
35/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-36.jpg
36/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-37.jpg
37/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-38.jpg
38/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-39.jpg
39/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-40.jpg
40/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-41.jpg
41/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-42.jpg
42/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-43.jpg
43/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-44.jpg
44/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-45.jpg
45/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-46.jpg
46/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-47.jpg
47/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-48.jpg
48/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-49.jpg
49/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-50.jpg
50/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-51.jpg
51/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-52.jpg
52/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-53.jpg
53/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-54.jpg
54/55: Action from a amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.
6-16-23AmateurBaseballSalemvsParkstonMudcats-55.jpg
55/55: A baseball flys in the air towards the batter during an amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston.

Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
