PHOTOS: The Mudcats come out on top of Cornbelt/Sunshine Showcase game against the Cubs

PARKSTON — The Cornbelt and Sunshine league go head to head at The Pond, Friday evening.

A baseball flys in the air towards the batter during an amateur baseball game between the Salem Cubs and the Parkston Mudcats on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Parkston. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The Salem Cubs and Parkston Mudcats battle it out with the Mudcats coming out on top with a 15-13 victory.