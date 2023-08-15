Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

PHOTOS: The Broncs & Bulls are back in town

The August Shootout at the Lake served as a replacement for the traditional Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo.

A horse collapses to the ground from the chute with rider Kash Deal on its back during the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 10:42 AM

MITCHELL — Photos from Saturday evenings Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.

1/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
2/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
3/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
4/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
5/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
6/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
7/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
8/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
9/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
10/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
11/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
12/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
13/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
14/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
15/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
16/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
17/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
18/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
19/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
20/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
21/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
22/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
23/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
24/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
25/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
26/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
27/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
28/42: A horse collapses to the ground from the chute with rider Kash Deal on its back during the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
29/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
30/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
31/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
32/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
33/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
34/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
35/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
36/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
37/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
38/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
39/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
40/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
41/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.
42/42: Action from the Shoot-Out by the Lake rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Mitchell.

Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
