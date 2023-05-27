PHOTOS: State Track Day 2 5-26-23

1 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-1.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

2 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-2.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

3 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-3.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

4 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-4.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

5 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-5.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

6 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-6.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

7 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-7.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

8 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-8.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

9 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-9.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

10 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-10.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

11 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-11.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

12 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-12.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

13 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-13.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

14 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-14.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

15 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-15.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

16 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-16.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

17 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-17.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

18 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-18.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

19 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-19.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

20 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-20.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

21 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-21.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

22 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-22.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

23 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-23.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

24 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-24.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

25 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-25.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

26 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-26.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

27 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-27.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

28 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-28.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

29 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-29.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

30 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-30.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

31 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-31.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

32 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-32.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

33 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-33.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

34 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-34.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

35 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-35.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

36 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-36.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

37 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-37.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

38 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-38.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

39 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-39.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

40 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-40.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

41 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-41.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

42 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-42.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

43 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-43.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

44 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-44.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

45 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-45.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

46 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-46.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

47 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-47.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

48 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-48.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

49 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-49.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

50 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-50.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

51 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-51.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

52 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-52.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

53 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-53.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

54 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-54.jpg Mitchell's Carter Harris competes in the Class AA boys pole vault on Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

55 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-55.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

56 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-56.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

57 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-57.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

58 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-58.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

59 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-59.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

60 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-60.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

61 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-61.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

62 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-62.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

63 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-63.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

64 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-64.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

65 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-65.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

66 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-66.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

67 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-67.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

68 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-68.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

69 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-69.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

70 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-70.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

71 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-71.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

72 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-72.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

73 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-73.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

74 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-74.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

75 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-75.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

76 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-76.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

77 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-77.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

78 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-78.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

79 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-79.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

80 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-80.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

81 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-81.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

82 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-82.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

83 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-83.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

84 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-84.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

85 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-85.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

86 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-86.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

87 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-87.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

88 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-88.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

89 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-89.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

90 of 91: 5-26-23StateTrackandFieldDay2-90.jpg Action from Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic