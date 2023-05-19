99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Region 4B golf teams prepare for the Region Tournament

The Region 4B Tournament will be held on Tuesday, May 23, at Lakeview Golf Course.

5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-12.jpg
Grass flies in the air after a tee off during the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
May 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM

MITCHELL — Here is a look at the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.

5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-1.jpg
1/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-2.jpg
2/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-3.jpg
3/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-4.jpg
4/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-5.jpg
5/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-6.jpg
6/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-7.jpg
7/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-8.jpg
8/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-9.jpg
9/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-10.jpg
10/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-11.jpg
11/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-12.jpg
12/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-13.jpg
13/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-14.jpg
14/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-15.jpg
15/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-16.jpg
16/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-19-23Pre-Region4BTournament-17.jpg
17/17: Action from the Pre-Region 4B Tournament on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
