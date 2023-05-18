PHOTOS: Region 5B track and field goes down at Lake Andes. Here is a look at the action

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

65 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

64 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

63 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

62 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

61 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

60 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

59 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

58 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

57 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

56 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

55 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

54 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

53 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

52 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

51 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

50 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

49 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

48 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

47 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

46 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

45 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

44 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

43 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

42 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

41 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

40 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

39 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

38 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

37 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

36 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

35 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

34 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

33 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

32 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

31 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

30 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

29 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

28 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

27 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

26 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

25 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Burke's Brecken Bolander runs the 1600 meter run during the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

24 / 65: Burke's Brecken Bolander runs the 1600 meter run during the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

23 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

22 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

21 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

20 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

19 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

18 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

17 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

16 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

15 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

14 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

13 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

12 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

11 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

10 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

9 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

8 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

7 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

6 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

5 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

4 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

3 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Corsica-Stickney's Shad Bosma jumps over a hurdle during the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

2 / 65: Corsica-Stickney's Shad Bosma jumps over a hurdle during the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

1 / 65: Action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lake Andes.

LAKE ANDES — Here is a look at the action from the Region 5B track and field meet on Thursday, May 18, in Lake Andes.

PHOTOS: Region 5B track and field goes down at Lake Andes. Here is a look at the action

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.