PHOTOS: Opening ceremonies of the 2023 Class B amateur baseball tournament

The Millbank Firechiefs open up the tournament against the Lennox Only One Alpacas.

Millbank (right) and Lennox (left) line up along the baseline for the national anthem during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Today at 6:00 PM

MITCHELL — The State amateur baseball tournament has begun. Here are some photos from the opening ceremony.

Millbank's Travis Lester throws out the first pitch during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Millbank's Travis Lester throws out the first pitch during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Cadwell Park.

Members of the Exchange Club hoist an American flag in the air during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Members of the Exchange Club hoist an American flag in the air during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament.

