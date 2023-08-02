PHOTOS: Opening ceremonies of the 2023 Class B amateur baseball tournament

MITCHELL — The State amateur baseball tournament has begun. Here are some photos from the opening ceremony.

Millbank's Travis Lester throws out the first pitch during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Members of the Exchange Club hoist an American flag in the air during the 91st South Dakota State amateur baseball tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

