Sports

PHOTOS: Morning rain didn't stop The Mitchell Invitational from happening

Allison Meyerink takes first place with a score of 2 over par.

5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-2.jpg
Mitchell's Quinn Dannenbring drives the ball off the tee during the Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
May 12, 2023 at 3:29 PM

MITCHELL — Here are photos from the Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.

5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-1.jpg
1/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-2.jpg
2/38: Mitchell's Quinn Dannenbring drives the ball off the tee during the Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-3.jpg
3/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-4.jpg
4/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-5.jpg
5/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-6.jpg
6/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-7.jpg
7/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-8.jpg
8/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-9.jpg
9/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-10.jpg
10/38: Mitchell's Maddie Childs lines up a putt during the Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-11.jpg
11/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-12.jpg
12/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-13.jpg
13/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-14.jpg
14/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-15.jpg
15/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-16.jpg
16/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-17.jpg
17/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-18.jpg
18/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-19.jpg
19/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-20.jpg
20/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-21.jpg
21/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-22.jpg
22/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-23.jpg
23/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-24.jpg
24/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-25.jpg
25/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-26.jpg
26/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-27.jpg
27/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-28.jpg
28/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-29.jpg
29/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-30.jpg
30/38: Mitchell's Allison Meyerink hits a tee shot during the Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-31.jpg
31/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-32.jpg
32/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-33.jpg
33/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-34.jpg
34/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-36.jpg
35/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-37.jpg
36/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-38.jpg
37/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.
5-12-23MitchellInvitationalGirlsGolf-39.jpg
38/38: Action from the girls golf Mitchell Invitational on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course.

