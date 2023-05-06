PHOTOS: Mitchell splits doubleheader with Sturgis
Mitchell defeats Sturgis 10-0 in Game 1. Game 2 Sturgis comes out on top with a 6-5 win in 8 inning.
MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels take on Sturgis in a baseball doubleheader.
The Kernels take down Sturgis with a 10-0 victory in Game 1.
1/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
2/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
3/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
4/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
7/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
9/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
10/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
11/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
12/51: Mitchell's Hudson Haley celebrates after getting on base during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Drake Field.
13/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
14/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
15/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
16/51: Mitchell's second baseman Carter Miller throws the ball to first baseman Parker Mandel (4) during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Drake Field.
17/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
18/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
19/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
20/51: Mitchell's Lincoln Bates swings at a pitch from Sturgis during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Drake Field.
21/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
22/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
23/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
24/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
25/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
26/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
27/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
28/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
29/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
30/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
31/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
32/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
33/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
34/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
35/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
36/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
37/51: Mitchell's Dylan Soulek watches a pitch come in during a high school baseball game against Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
38/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
39/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
40/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
41/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
42/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
43/51: Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
44/51: Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
45/51: Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
46/51: Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
47/51: Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
48/51: Mitchell's Peyton Schroder delivers a pitch during a high school baseball game against Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
49/51: Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
50/51: Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
51/51: Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Mitchell and Sturgis battle it out in an eight inning Game 2 with Strugis comes out victorious with a 6-5 win.
ADVERTISEMENT