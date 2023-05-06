99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports

PHOTOS: Mitchell splits doubleheader with Sturgis

Mitchell defeats Sturgis 10-0 in Game 1. Game 2 Sturgis comes out on top with a 6-5 win in 8 inning.

5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-16.jpg
Mitchell's second baseman Carter Miller throws the ball to first baseman Parker Mandel (4) during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
May 05, 2023 at 10:00 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels take on Sturgis in a baseball doubleheader.

5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-20.jpg
Mitchell's Lincoln Bates swings at a pitch from Sturgis during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The Kernels take down Sturgis with a 10-0 victory in Game 1.

5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-1.jpg
1/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-2.jpg
2/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-3.jpg
3/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-4.jpg
4/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-5.jpg
5/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-6.jpg
6/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-7.jpg
7/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-8.jpg
8/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-9.jpg
9/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-10.jpg
10/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-11.jpg
11/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-12.jpg
12/51: Mitchell's Hudson Haley celebrates after getting on base during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-13.jpg
13/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-14.jpg
14/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-15.jpg
15/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-16.jpg
16/51: Mitchell's second baseman Carter Miller throws the ball to first baseman Parker Mandel (4) during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-17.jpg
17/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-18.jpg
18/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-19.jpg
19/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-20.jpg
20/51: Mitchell's Lincoln Bates swings at a pitch from Sturgis during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-21.jpg
21/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-22.jpg
22/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-23.jpg
23/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-24.jpg
24/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-25.jpg
25/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-26.jpg
26/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-27.jpg
27/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-28.jpg
28/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-29.jpg
29/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-39.jpg
30/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-40.jpg
31/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-41.jpg
32/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-42.jpg
33/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-43.jpg
34/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-44.jpg
35/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-45.jpg
36/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-46.jpg
37/51: Mitchell's Dylan Soulek watches a pitch come in during a high school baseball game against Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-47.jpg
38/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-48.jpg
39/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-49.jpg
40/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-50.jpg
41/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-51.jpg
42/51: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-30.jpg
43/51: Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-31.jpg
44/51: Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-32.jpg
45/51: Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-33.jpg
46/51: Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-34.jpg
47/51: Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-35.jpg
48/51: Mitchell's Peyton Schroder delivers a pitch during a high school baseball game against Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-36.jpg
49/51: Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-37.jpg
50/51: Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-5-23MHSvsSturgisBaseball-38.jpg
51/51: Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

Mitchell and Sturgis battle it out in an eight inning Game 2 with Strugis comes out victorious with a 6-5 win.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
What To Read Next
051723.SilasHoldeman.JPG
Prep
Mitchell Christian boys relay teams excel at Region 3B track meet
May 17, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Golf Generic
Prep
Mitchell Middle School girls golf well represented near top of ESD meet leaderboard
May 17, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
041123 MHS softball Rylee Jennings2.JPG
Prep
Rylee Jennings no-hitter powers Mitchell softball past Sioux Falls Roosevelt
May 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher