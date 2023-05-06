PHOTOS: Mitchell splits doubleheader with Sturgis

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels take on Sturgis in a baseball doubleheader.

Mitchell's Lincoln Bates swings at a pitch from Sturgis during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Drake Field. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The Kernels take down Sturgis with a 10-0 victory in Game 1.

Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Mitchell's Hudson Haley celebrates after getting on base during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Drake Field. Mitchell's second baseman Carter Miller throws the ball to first baseman Parker Mandel (4) during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Drake Field. Mitchell's Lincoln Bates swings at a pitch from Sturgis during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Drake Field. Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Mitchell's Dylan Soulek watches a pitch come in during a high school baseball game against Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Mitchell's Peyton Schroder delivers a pitch during a high school baseball game against Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Action from Game 2 of a baseball doubleheader against Mitchell and Sturgis on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

Mitchell and Sturgis battle it out in an eight inning Game 2 with Strugis comes out victorious with a 6-5 win.