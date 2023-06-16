Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports

PHOTOS: Mitchell Post 18 cruise through Gillette Wyoming

Mitchell Post 18 defeats Gillette Wyoming Post 42, 6-1.

6-15-23Post18vsGillette-20.jpg
Mitchell's Dylan Soulek makes a break for home as a wild pitch gets passed Gillette Wyoming's catcher during an American Legion baseball game on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 10:14 PM

MITCHELL — Mitchell welcomes Gillette Wyoming to Cadwell Park Thursday evening.

6-15-23Post18vsGillette-19.jpg
Mitchell's Esten Schlimgen poses for a picture during an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Mitchell Post 18 breeze passed Gillette Wyoming with a 6-1 victory.

6-15-23Post18vsGillette-1.jpg
1/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-2.jpg
2/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-3.jpg
3/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-4.jpg
4/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-5.jpg
5/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-6.jpg
6/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-7.jpg
7/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-8.jpg
8/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-9.jpg
9/24: Mitchell's Lincoln Bates watches a pitch come in during an American Legion baseball game against Gillette (Wyo.) Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-10.jpg
10/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-11.jpg
11/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-12.jpg
12/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-13.jpg
13/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-14.jpg
14/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-15.jpg
15/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-16.jpg
16/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-17.jpg
17/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-18.jpg
18/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-19.jpg
19/24: Mitchell's Esten Schlimgen poses for a picture during an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-20.jpg
20/24: Mitchell's Dylan Soulek makes a break for home as a wild pitch gets passed Gillette Wyoming's catcher during an American Legion baseball game on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-21.jpg
21/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-22.jpg
22/24: Mitchell's Parker Mandel throws a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against Gillette (Wyo.) Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-24.jpg
23/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-25.jpg
24/24: Action from an American Legion baseball game between the Mitchell Post 18 and the Gillette Wyoming Post 42 on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
What To Read Next
6-15-23Post18vsGillette-22.jpg
Prep
Post 18 executes on offense, on the mound to defeat Gillette
June 15, 2023 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
3804025+Avon program.JPG
Prep
Longtime Avon football coach Tom Culver steps down
June 15, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Golf_general_ballpin.JPG
Prep
Area youth golf roundup: Three Mitchell golfers land first-place finishes in summer events
June 15, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CarlyHaring_2023_USD.jpg
College
Mitchell native Carly Haring awarded NCAA postgraduate scholarship for USD
June 14, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  University of South Dakota Athletics
6-12-23H&SAddie-3.jpg
Community
Schmit family takes it one day at a time for cancer survivor Addie
June 13, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
GAL_4015_Bryan_Cannon.jpg
College
Catching up with former area athletes: Price helps Roadrunners claim junior college national title
June 15, 2023 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
U.S. Supreme Court
National
US Supreme Court rejects race-based challenge to Native American adoption law
June 15, 2023 02:54 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Chung / Reuters