PHOTOS: Post 18 sweep Huron Post 7 in doubleheader
Mitchell Legion Post 18 defeats Huron Post 7 5-3 in Game 1 and 10-5 in Game 2.
MITCHELL — The Mitchell Post 18 Legion welcome Huron to Cadwell Park for a Monday evening full of baseball.
The Mitchell Post 18 Legion baseball team ran its win streak to six games on Tuesday night with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Huron at Cadwell Park.
1/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
2/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
3/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
4/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
7/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
8/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
9/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
10/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
11/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
12/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
13/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
14/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
15/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
16/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
17/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
18/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
19/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
20/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
21/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
22/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
23/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
24/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
25/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
26/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
27/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
28/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
29/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
30/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
31/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
32/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
33/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
34/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
35/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
36/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
37/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
38/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
39/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
40/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
41/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
42/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
43/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
44/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
45/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
46/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
47/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
48/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
49/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
50/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
51/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
52/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
53/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
54/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
55/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
56/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
57/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
58/58: Action from an American Legion Post 18 baseball game against the Huron Post 7 on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
ADVERTISEMENT