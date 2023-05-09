99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Mitchell baseball unable to overcome stout pitching of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Sioux Falls Roosevelt defeats Mitchell 3-0.

5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-15.jpg
Mitchell's shortstop Peyton Mandel loads up to throw the ball to first base during a baseball game against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
May 08, 2023 at 8:50 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels took on Sioux Falls Roosevelt Monday, May 8, at Cadwell Park.

5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-24.jpg
Mitchell's left fielder Lincoln Bates fields the ball during a baseball game against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The Rough Riders came out on top with a 3-0 win against the Kernels.

5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-1.jpg
1/34: Mitchell's Lincoln Bates waits for a pitch to come in during a high school baseball game against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-2.jpg
2/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-3.jpg
3/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-4.jpg
4/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-5.jpg
5/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-6.jpg
6/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-7.jpg
7/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-8.jpg
8/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-9.jpg
9/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-10.jpg
10/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-11.jpg
11/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-12.jpg
12/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-13.jpg
13/34: Mitchell's Dylan Soulek fires a pitch during a high school baseball game against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-14.jpg
14/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-15.jpg
15/34: Mitchell's shortstop Peyton Mandel loads up to throw the ball to first base during a baseball game against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-16.jpg
16/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-17.jpg
17/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-18.jpg
18/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
19/34: A Sioux Falls Roosevelt baserunner leads off first base as Mitchell's Gavin Soukup holds him on before Dylan Soulek (foreground) delivers a pitch during a high school baseball game on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-20.jpg
20/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-21.jpg
21/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-22.jpg
22/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-23.jpg
23/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-24.jpg
24/34: Mitchell's left fielder Lincoln Bates fields the ball during a baseball game against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-25.jpg
25/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-26.jpg
26/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-27.jpg
27/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-28.jpg
28/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-29.jpg
29/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-30.jpg
30/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-31.jpg
31/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-32.jpg
32/34: Mitchell's Karter Sibson makes contact with a pitch during a high school baseball game against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-33.jpg
33/34: Action from a baseball game between the Mitchell Kernels and the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Riders on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-34.jpg
34/34: The Mitchell dugout celebrates after a hit during a high school baseball game against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
