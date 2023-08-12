Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

PHOTOS: Logan Storley def. Brennan Ward in front of hometown crowd at Bellator 298

Logan Storley defeats Brennan Ward via TKO in Round 2.

Logan Storley celebrates after winning a TKO stoppage against Brennan Ward during Bellator MMA 298 on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 5:36 PM

SIOUX FALLS — Former Bellator interim champion and No. 1 in the welterweight division, Webster's Logan Storley takes on the No. 8 ranked Brennan Ward in a five round main event on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Sports
Logan Storley dominates at Bellator 298, knocks out Brennan Ward in second round
Webster native wins in first fight since losing his title belt, thrills home state fans at Sanford Pentagon
17h ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
1/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
2/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
3/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
4/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
5/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
6/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
7/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
8/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
9/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
10/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
11/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
12/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
13/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
14/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
15/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
16/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
17/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
18/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
19/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
20/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
21/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
22/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
23/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
24/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
25/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
26/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
27/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
28/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
29/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
30/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
31/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
32/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
33/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
34/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
35/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
36/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
37/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
38/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
39/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
40/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
41/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
42/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
43/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
44/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
45/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
46/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
47/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
48/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
49/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
50/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
51/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
52/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
53/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
54/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
55/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
56/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
57/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
58/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
59/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
60/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
61/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
62/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
63/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
64/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
65/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
66/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
67/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
68/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
69/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
70/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
71/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
72/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
73/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
74/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
75/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
76/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
77/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
78/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
79/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
80/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
81/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
82/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
83/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
84/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
85/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
86/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
87/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
88/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
89/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
90/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
91/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
92/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
93/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
94/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
95/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
96/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
97/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
98/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
99/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
100/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
101/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
102/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
103/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
104/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
105/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
106/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
107/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
108/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
109/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
110/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
111/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
112/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
113/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
114/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
115/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
116/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
117/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
118/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
119/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
120/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
121/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
122/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
123/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
124/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
125/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
126/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
127/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
128/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
129/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
130/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
131/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
132/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
133/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
134/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
135/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
136/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
137/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
138/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
139/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
140/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
141/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
142/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
143/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
144/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
145/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
146/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
147/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
148/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
149/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
150/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
151/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
152/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
153/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
154/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
155/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
156/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
157/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
158/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
159/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
160/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
161/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
162/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
163/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
164/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
165/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
166/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
167/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
168/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
169/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
170/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
171/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
172/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
173/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
174/195: Logan Storley (top) lands shots onto Brennan Ward (bottom) during Bellator MMA 298 on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
175/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
176/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
177/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
178/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
179/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
180/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
181/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
182/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
183/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
184/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
185/195: Logan Storley celebrates after winning a TKO stoppage against Brennan Ward during Bellator MMA 298 on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
186/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
187/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
188/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
189/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
190/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
191/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
192/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
193/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
194/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
195/195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Main Card Results

Logan Storley def. Brennan Ward via TKO (punches) — 4:05, Round 2.

Valentin Moldavsky def. Steve Mowry via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Aaron Jeffery def. Dalton Rosta via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

James Gallagher def. James Gonzalez via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Sidney Outlaw def. Islam Mamedov via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Preliminary Card Results

Justine Kish def. Diana Avsaragova via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

Enrique Barzola def. Jaylon Bates via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Lucas Brennan def. Weber Almeida via KO (knee) — 3:32, Round 3.

Kasum Kasumov def. Josh Hill via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27).

Vladimir Tokov def. Jairo Pacheco via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Leandro Higo def. Nikita Mikhailov via Submission (guillotine choke) — 2:50, Round 2.

Alfie Davis def. Aalon Cruz via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Katerina Shakalova def. Dayana Silva via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27).

Sullivan Cauley def. Hamza Salim via Technical Submission (arm-triangle choke) — 4:24, Round 1.

Marcirley Alves def. Jerrell Hodge via TKO (punches) — 3:53, Round 1.

Jordan Oliver def. Andrew Triolo via Submission (arm-triangle choke) — 1:05, Round 1.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
