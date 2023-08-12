PHOTOS: Logan Storley def. Brennan Ward in front of hometown crowd at Bellator 298

SIOUX FALLS — Former Bellator interim champion and No. 1 in the welterweight division, Webster's Logan Storley takes on the No. 8 ranked Brennan Ward in a five round main event on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
174/195: Logan Storley (top) lands shots onto Brennan Ward (bottom) during Bellator MMA 298 on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
185/195: Logan Storley celebrates after winning a TKO stoppage against Brennan Ward during Bellator MMA 298 on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Logan Storley def. Brennan Ward via TKO (punches) — 4:05, Round 2.
Valentin Moldavsky def. Steve Mowry via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
Aaron Jeffery def. Dalton Rosta via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
James Gallagher def. James Gonzalez via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).
Sidney Outlaw def. Islam Mamedov via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
Justine Kish def. Diana Avsaragova via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).
Enrique Barzola def. Jaylon Bates via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
Lucas Brennan def. Weber Almeida via KO (knee) — 3:32, Round 3.
Kasum Kasumov def. Josh Hill via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27).
Vladimir Tokov def. Jairo Pacheco via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).
Leandro Higo def. Nikita Mikhailov via Submission (guillotine choke) — 2:50, Round 2.
Alfie Davis def. Aalon Cruz via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
Katerina Shakalova def. Dayana Silva via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27).
Sullivan Cauley def. Hamza Salim via Technical Submission (arm-triangle choke) — 4:24, Round 1.
Marcirley Alves def. Jerrell Hodge via TKO (punches) — 3:53, Round 1.
Jordan Oliver def. Andrew Triolo via Submission (arm-triangle choke) — 1:05, Round 1.
