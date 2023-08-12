PHOTOS: Logan Storley def. Brennan Ward in front of hometown crowd at Bellator 298

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

195 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

194 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

193 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

192 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

191 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

190 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

189 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

188 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

187 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

186 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Logan Storley celebrates after winning a TKO stoppage against Brennan Ward during Bellator MMA 298 on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

185 / 195: Logan Storley celebrates after winning a TKO stoppage against Brennan Ward during Bellator MMA 298 on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

184 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

183 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

182 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

181 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

180 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

179 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

178 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

177 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

176 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

175 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Logan Storley (top) lands shots onto Brennan Ward (bottom) during Bellator MMA 298 on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

174 / 195: Logan Storley (top) lands shots onto Brennan Ward (bottom) during Bellator MMA 298 on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

173 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

172 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

171 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

170 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

169 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

168 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

167 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

166 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

165 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

164 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

163 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

162 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

161 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

160 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

159 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

158 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

157 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

156 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

155 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

154 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

153 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

152 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

151 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

150 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

149 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

148 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

147 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

146 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

145 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

144 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

143 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

142 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

141 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

140 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

139 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

138 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

137 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

136 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

135 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

134 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

133 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

132 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

131 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

130 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

129 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

128 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

127 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

126 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

125 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

124 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

123 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

122 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

121 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

120 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

119 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

118 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

117 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

116 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

115 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

114 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

113 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

112 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

111 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

110 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

109 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

108 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

107 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

106 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

105 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

104 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

103 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

102 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

101 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

100 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

99 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

98 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

97 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

96 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

95 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

94 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

93 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

92 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

91 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

90 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

89 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

88 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

87 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

86 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

85 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

84 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

83 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

82 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

81 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

80 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

79 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

78 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

77 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

76 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

75 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

74 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

73 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

72 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

71 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

70 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

69 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

68 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

67 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

66 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

65 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

64 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

63 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

62 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

61 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

60 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

59 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

58 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

57 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

56 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

55 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

54 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

53 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

52 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

51 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

50 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

49 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

48 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

47 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

46 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

45 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

44 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

43 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

42 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

41 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

40 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

39 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

38 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

37 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

36 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

35 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

34 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

33 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

32 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

31 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

30 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

29 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

28 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

27 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

26 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

25 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

24 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

23 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

22 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

21 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

20 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

19 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

18 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

17 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

16 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

15 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

14 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

13 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

12 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

11 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

10 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

9 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

8 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

7 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

6 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

5 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

4 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

3 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

2 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

1 / 195: Action from Bellator MMA 298: Storley vs Ward on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

SIOUX FALLS — Former Bellator interim champion and No. 1 in the welterweight division, Webster's Logan Storley takes on the No. 8 ranked Brennan Ward in a five round main event on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.