PHOTOS: Mitchell splits doubleheader with Rapid City Stevens in walk-off fashion

Mitchell splits doubleheader with Rapid City Stevens with a 1-0 loss in Game 1 and a walk-off, 3-2 win in Game 2.

5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-27.jpg
Mitchell's second baseman Carter Miller extends out for a line drive during a high school baseball game against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
May 13, 2023 at 7:19 PM

MITCHELL — Mitchell welcomed Rapid City Stevens to Drake Field for a baseball doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.

5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-16.jpg
Mitchell's third baseman Peyton Mandel throws the ball to first base during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The Kernels split the doubleheader with Stevens, losing 1-0 in Game 1 and picking up a walk-off, 3-2 win in Game 2.

5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-56.jpg
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-1.jpg
1/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-2.jpg
2/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-3.jpg
3/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-4.jpg
4/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-5.jpg
5/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-6.jpg
6/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-7.jpg
7/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-8.jpg
8/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-9.jpg
9/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-10.jpg
10/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-11.jpg
11/61: Mitchell's Dylan Soulek swings at the ball during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-12.jpg
12/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-13.jpg
13/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-14.jpg
14/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-15.jpg
15/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-16.jpg
16/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-17.jpg
17/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-18.jpg
18/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-19.jpg
19/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-20.jpg
20/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-21.jpg
21/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-22.jpg
22/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-23.jpg
23/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-24.jpg
24/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-25.jpg
25/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-26.jpg
26/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-27.jpg
27/61: Mitchell's second baseman Carter Miller extends out for a line drive during a high school baseball game against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-28.jpg
28/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-29.jpg
29/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-30.jpg
30/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-31.jpg
31/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-32.jpg
32/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-33.jpg
33/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-34.jpg
34/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-35.jpg
35/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-36.jpg
36/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-37.jpg
37/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-38.jpg
38/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-39.jpg
39/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-40.jpg
40/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-41.jpg
41/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-42.jpg
42/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-43.jpg
43/61: Players in the Mitchell dugout look on during a high school baseball game against Rapid City Stevens on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-44.jpg
44/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-45.jpg
45/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-46.jpg
46/61: Mitchell's Gavin Soukup delivers a pitch during a high school baseball game against Rapid City Stevens on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-47.jpg
47/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-48.jpg
48/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-49.jpg
49/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-50.jpg
50/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-51.jpg
51/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-52.jpg
52/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-53.jpg
53/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-54.jpg
54/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-55.jpg
55/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-56.jpg
56/61: Mitchell's Dylan Soulek tags out Rapid City Stevens' Brody Thompson during a high school baseball game on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-57.jpg
57/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-58.jpg
58/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-60.jpg
59/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-61.jpg
60/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5-13-23MHSvsRapidCityStevensBaseball-62.jpg
61/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.

Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
