PHOTOS: Mitchell splits doubleheader with Rapid City Stevens in walk-off fashion
Mitchell splits doubleheader with Rapid City Stevens with a 1-0 loss in Game 1 and a walk-off, 3-2 win in Game 2.
MITCHELL — Mitchell welcomed Rapid City Stevens to Drake Field for a baseball doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.
The Kernels split the doubleheader with Stevens, losing 1-0 in Game 1 and picking up a walk-off, 3-2 win in Game 2.
Pitching, Dylan Soulek's walk-off homer helps Mitchell baseball to doubleheader split with Rapid City Stevens
After dropping a pitchers duel in Game 1, Mitchell won on a walk-off homer in Game 2.
1/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
2/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
3/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
4/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
5/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
6/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
7/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
8/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
9/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
10/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
11/61: Mitchell's Dylan Soulek swings at the ball during Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
12/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
13/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
14/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
15/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
16/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
17/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
18/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
19/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
20/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
21/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
22/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
23/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
24/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
25/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
26/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
27/61: Mitchell's second baseman Carter Miller extends out for a line drive during a high school baseball game against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
28/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
29/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
30/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
31/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
32/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
33/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
34/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
35/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
36/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
37/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
38/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
39/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
40/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
41/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
42/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
43/61: Players in the Mitchell dugout look on during a high school baseball game against Rapid City Stevens on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
44/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
45/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
46/61: Mitchell's Gavin Soukup delivers a pitch during a high school baseball game against Rapid City Stevens on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
47/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
48/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
49/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
50/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
51/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
52/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
53/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
54/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
55/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
56/61: Mitchell's Dylan Soulek tags out Rapid City Stevens' Brody Thompson during a high school baseball game on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
57/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
58/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
59/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
60/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
61/61: Action from Game 1 of a baseball doubleheader between the Mitchell Kernels and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Drake Field.
ADVERTISEMENT