PHOTOS: Kernel boys tennis hosts Harrisburg
The next time the Kernels take the court will be Tuesday, May 9, in the ESD Meet at Hitchcock Park.
MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels take on the Harrisburg Tigers in a tennis match on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
1/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
2/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
3/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
4/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
6/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
7/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
8/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
9/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
10/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
11/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
12/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
13/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
14/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
15/26: Mitchell's Jager Juracek serves the ball as his doubles partner Luke Jerke (foreground) waits for the return during a tennis dual against Harrisburg on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
16/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
17/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
18/26: Mitchell's Zach Fuhrer prepares himself to serve against the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
19/26: Mitchell's Levi Loken (left) and Drake Jerke (right) take a break in between sets in a tennis match against the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
20/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
21/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
22/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
23/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
24/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
25/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
26/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
ADVERTISEMENT