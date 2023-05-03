99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Kernel boys tennis hosts Harrisburg

The next time the Kernels take the court will be Tuesday, May 9, in the ESD Meet at Hitchcock Park.

5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-18.jpg
Mitchell's Zach Fuhrer prepares himself to serve against the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
May 03, 2023 at 1:12 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels take on the Harrisburg Tigers in a tennis match on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.

5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-19.jpg
Mitchell's Levi Loken (left) and Drake Jerke (right) take a break in between sets in a tennis match against the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-1.jpg
1/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-2.jpg
2/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-3.jpg
3/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-4.jpg
4/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-5.jpg
5/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-6.jpg
6/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-7.jpg
7/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-8.jpg
8/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-9.jpg
9/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-10.jpg
10/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-11.jpg
11/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-12.jpg
12/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-13.jpg
13/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-14.jpg
14/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-15.jpg
15/26: Mitchell's Jager Juracek serves the ball as his doubles partner Luke Jerke (foreground) waits for the return during a tennis dual against Harrisburg on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-16.jpg
16/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-17.jpg
17/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-18.jpg
18/26: Mitchell's Zach Fuhrer prepares himself to serve against the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-19.jpg
19/26: Mitchell's Levi Loken (left) and Drake Jerke (right) take a break in between sets in a tennis match against the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-20.jpg
20/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-21.jpg
21/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-22.jpg
22/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-23.jpg
23/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-24.jpg
24/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-25.jpg
25/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.
5-2-23MHSvsHarrisburgTennis-26.jpg
26/26: Action from a tennis match between the Mitchell Kernels and the Harrisburg Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.

Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
