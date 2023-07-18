6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports

PHOTOS: Junior Legion falls short in Game 1 against Harrisburg

Harrisburg defeats the Junior Legion Post 18, 10-2 in Game 1.

7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-24.jpg
Junior Legion's Kellan Odell tosses his bat after drawing a walk during Game 1 of a doubleheader against Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 9:10 PM

MITCHELL — Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.

7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-1.jpg
1/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-2.jpg
2/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-3.jpg
3/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-4.jpg
4/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-5.jpg
5/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-6.jpg
6/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-7.jpg
7/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-8.jpg
8/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-9.jpg
9/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-10.jpg
10/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-11.jpg
11/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-13.jpg
12/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-14.jpg
13/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-15.jpg
14/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-16.jpg
15/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-17.jpg
16/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-18.jpg
17/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-19.jpg
18/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-20.jpg
19/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-21.jpg
20/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-22.jpg
21/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-23.jpg
22/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-24.jpg
23/59: Mitchell's Junior Legion Kellan Odell tosses his bat after he draws a walk during Game 1 of a doubleheader against Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-25.jpg
24/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-26.jpg
25/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-27.jpg
26/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-28.jpg
27/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-29.jpg
28/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-31.jpg
29/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-32.jpg
30/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-33.jpg
31/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-34.jpg
32/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-35.jpg
33/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-36.jpg
34/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-37.jpg
35/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-38.jpg
36/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-39.jpg
37/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-40.jpg
38/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-41.jpg
39/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-42.jpg
40/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-43.jpg
41/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-44.jpg
42/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-45.jpg
43/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-46.jpg
44/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-47.jpg
45/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-48.jpg
46/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-49.jpg
47/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-50.jpg
48/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-51.jpg
49/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-52.jpg
50/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-53.jpg
51/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-54.jpg
52/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-55.jpg
53/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-56.jpg
54/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-57.jpg
55/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-58.jpg
56/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-59.jpg
57/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-60.jpg
58/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.
7-17-23JuniorLegionPost18vsHarrisburg-61.jpg
59/59: Action from Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Junior Legion Post 18 and Harrisburg on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Drake Field.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
What To Read Next
golf.jpg
Prep
Harrisburg's Eli Anema, Rapid City's Tanna Phares win Sanford Series golf championships
2h ago
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
070823.SMC Legion.Braeden Kerkhove-1.JPG
Prep
South Dakota Diamond Report: A look at each area team's region tournament draw
4h ago
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
7-14-23BurkeRodeoDay1-41.jpg
Sports
South Dakotans nab five first-place finishes at Burke Stampede Rodeo
5h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071623.Amateur_MountVernon2.JPG
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for July 16: Mustangs close regular season with emphatic win over Corsica/Stickney
1d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
BEDGROUP2.jpg
Local
New Mitchell nonprofit provides beds for kids in need, community support grows
6d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
YouthBaseball_MitchellMaize2_9U.JPG
Sports
Youth baseball champions crowned at Class A state tournaments
1d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge