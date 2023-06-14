PHOTOS: Junior Legion bunts their way to a Game 1 win

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Junior Legion Post 18 take on the Sioux Falls West Post 15 in a doubleheader at Cadwell Park.

Mitchell's Jacob Ebert winds up to pitch during Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The Junior Legion Post 18 split the doubleheader with a 4-3 win in Game 1 and a 10-2 loss in Game 2.