PHOTOS: Junior Legion bunts their way to a Game 1 win

Junior Legion Post 18 defeat Sioux Falls West Post 15 4-3 in Game 1.

6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-41.jpg
Mitchell's Kellan Odell moves in to make a catch during Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 8:05 PM

MITCHELL — The Mitchell Junior Legion Post 18 take on the Sioux Falls West Post 15 in a doubleheader at Cadwell Park.

6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-1.jpg
Mitchell's Jacob Ebert winds up to pitch during Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The Junior Legion Post 18 split the doubleheader with a 4-3 win in Game 1 and a 10-2 loss in Game 2.

6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-1.jpg
1/45: Mitchell's Jacob Ebert winds up to pitch during Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-2.jpg
2/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-3.jpg
3/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-4.jpg
4/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-5.jpg
5/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-6.jpg
6/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-7.jpg
7/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-8.jpg
8/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-9.jpg
9/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-10.jpg
10/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-11.jpg
11/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-12.jpg
12/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-13.jpg
13/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-14.jpg
14/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-15.jpg
15/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-16.jpg
16/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-17.jpg
17/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-18.jpg
18/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-19.jpg
19/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-20.jpg
20/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-21.jpg
21/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-22.jpg
22/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-23.jpg
23/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-24.jpg
24/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-25.jpg
25/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-26.jpg
26/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-27.jpg
27/45: Mitchell's shortstop Kendan Skinner loads up to throw during Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-28.jpg
28/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-29.jpg
29/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-30.jpg
30/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-31.jpg
31/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-32.jpg
32/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-33.jpg
33/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-34.jpg
34/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-35.jpg
35/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-36.jpg
36/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-37.jpg
37/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-38.jpg
38/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-39.jpg
39/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-40.jpg
40/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-41.jpg
41/45: Mitchell's Kellan Odell moves in to make a catch during Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-42.jpg
42/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-43.jpg
43/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-44.jpg
44/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-45.jpg
45/45: Action from Game 1 of a Junior Legion Post 18 double header against Sioux Falls West Post 15 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cadwell Park.

