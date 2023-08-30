6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 29

Sports

PHOTOS: Huron takes down Mitchell in volleyball thriller

Mitchell's Hope Flippin hits an attack during a high school volleyball match against the Huron Tigers on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 10:13 PM

MITCHELL — The Huron Tigers travel to Mitchell to take on the Kernels in a high school volleyball game on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-2.jpg
1/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-3.jpg
2/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-4.jpg
3/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-5.jpg
4/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-6.jpg
5/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-11.jpg
6/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-12.jpg
7/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-13.jpg
8/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-15.jpg
9/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-16.jpg
10/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-17.jpg
11/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-18.jpg
12/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-19.jpg
13/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-20.jpg
14/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-21.jpg
15/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-25.jpg
16/24: Mitchell's Hope Flippin hits an attack during a high school volleyball match against the Huron Tigers on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-26.jpg
17/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-28.jpg
18/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-29.jpg
19/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-30.jpg
20/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-31.jpg
21/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-32.jpg
22/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-33.jpg
23/24: Mitchell's Lauren VanOverschelde hits the volleyball back during a high school volleyball game against the Huron Tigers on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.
8-29-23PrepVolleyballHuronvsMHS-35.jpg
24/24: Action from a high school volleyball game between the Huron Tigers and the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Mitchell.

