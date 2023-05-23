99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, May 22

Sports

PHOTOS: Honkers fly their way to Region 4 State Qualifier

PG/DC/WL defeats Gregory County 8-1.

5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-22.jpg
PG/DC/WL's Asher Kott claps his hands as he walks back to the dugout during a high school baseball game against Gregory County on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 10:27 PM

PLATTE — Here is all the action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.

5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-1.jpg
1/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and St. Thomas More on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-2.jpg
2/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and St. Thomas More on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-3.jpg
3/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and St. Thomas More on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-4.jpg
4/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and St. Thomas More on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-5.jpg
5/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and St. Thomas More on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-6.jpg
6/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and St. Thomas More on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-7.jpg
7/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and St. Thomas More on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-8.jpg
8/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and St. Thomas More on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-9.jpg
9/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and St. Thomas More on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-10.jpg
10/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and St. Thomas More on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-11.jpg
11/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and St. Thomas More on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-12.jpg
12/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and St. Thomas More on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-13.jpg
13/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and St. Thomas More on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-14.jpg
14/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and St. Thomas More on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-16.jpg
15/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-17.jpg
16/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-18.jpg
17/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-19.jpg
18/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-20.jpg
19/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-21.jpg
20/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-22.jpg
21/55: PG/DC/WL's Asher Kott claps his hands as he walks back to the dugout during a high school baseball game against Gregory County on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-23.jpg
22/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-24.jpg
23/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-25.jpg
24/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-26.jpg
25/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-27.jpg
26/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-28.jpg
27/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-29.jpg
28/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-30.jpg
29/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-31.jpg
30/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-32.jpg
31/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-33.jpg
32/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-34.jpg
33/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-35.jpg
34/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-36.jpg
35/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-37.jpg
36/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-38.jpg
37/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-39.jpg
38/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-40.jpg
39/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-41.jpg
40/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-42.jpg
41/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-43.jpg
42/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-44.jpg
43/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-45.jpg
44/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-46.jpg
45/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-47.jpg
46/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-48.jpg
47/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-49.jpg
48/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-50.jpg
49/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-51.jpg
50/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-52.jpg
51/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-53.jpg
52/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-54.jpg
53/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-55.jpg
54/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.
5-22-23Gregory-PGDWWLBaseball-56.jpg
55/55: Action from a high school baseball game between Gregory County and Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Platte.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
