99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports

PHOTOS: Here is all the action you missed at the 2023 state track and field meet

The 2023 state track and field meet is Thursday, May 25 through Saturday, May 27 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-93.jpg
Mitchell's Kellan Odell competes in the boys javelin throw during the Class AA state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 12:03 AM

SIOUX FALLS — Here are photos from all the action of day 1 of the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls

5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-1.jpg
1/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-2.jpg
2/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-3.jpg
3/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-4.jpg
4/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-5.jpg
5/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-6.jpg
6/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-7.jpg
7/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-8.jpg
8/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-9.jpg
9/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-10.jpg
10/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-11.jpg
11/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-12.jpg
12/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-13.jpg
13/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-14.jpg
14/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-15.jpg
15/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-16.jpg
16/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-17.jpg
17/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-18.jpg
18/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-19.jpg
19/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-20.jpg
20/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-21.jpg
21/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-22.jpg
22/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-23.jpg
23/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-24.jpg
24/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-25.jpg
25/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-26.jpg
26/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-27.jpg
27/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-28.jpg
28/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-29.jpg
29/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-30.jpg
30/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-31.jpg
31/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-32.jpg
32/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-33.jpg
33/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-34.jpg
34/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-35.jpg
35/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-36.jpg
36/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-37.jpg
37/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-38.jpg
38/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-39.jpg
39/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-40.jpg
40/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-41.jpg
41/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-42.jpg
42/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-43.jpg
43/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-44.jpg
44/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-45.jpg
45/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-46.jpg
46/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-47.jpg
47/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-48.jpg
48/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-49.jpg
49/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-50.jpg
50/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-51.jpg
51/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-52.jpg
52/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-53.jpg
53/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-54.jpg
54/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-55.jpg
55/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-56.jpg
56/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-57.jpg
57/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-58.jpg
58/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-59.jpg
59/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-60.jpg
60/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-61.jpg
61/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-62.jpg
62/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-63.jpg
63/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-64.jpg
64/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-65.jpg
65/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-66.jpg
66/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-67.jpg
67/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-68.jpg
68/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-69.jpg
69/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-70.jpg
70/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-71.jpg
71/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-72.jpg
72/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-73.jpg
73/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-74.jpg
74/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-75.jpg
75/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-76.jpg
76/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-77.jpg
77/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-78.jpg
78/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-79.jpg
79/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-80.jpg
80/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-81.jpg
81/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-82.jpg
82/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-83.jpg
83/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-84.jpg
84/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-85.jpg
85/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-86.jpg
86/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-87.jpg
87/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-88.jpg
88/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-89.jpg
89/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-90.jpg
90/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-91.jpg
91/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-92.jpg
92/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-93.jpg
93/122: Mitchell's Kellan Odell competes in the boys javelin throw during the Class AA state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-94.jpg
94/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-95.jpg
95/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-96.jpg
96/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-97.jpg
97/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-98.jpg
98/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-99.jpg
99/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-100.jpg
100/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-101.jpg
101/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-102.jpg
102/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-103.jpg
103/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-104.jpg
104/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-105.jpg
105/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-106.jpg
106/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-107.jpg
107/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-108.jpg
108/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-109.jpg
109/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-110.jpg
110/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-111.jpg
111/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-112.jpg
112/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-113.jpg
113/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-115.jpg
114/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-116.jpg
115/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-117.jpg
116/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-118.jpg
117/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-119.jpg
118/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-120.jpg
119/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-121.jpg
120/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-122.jpg
121/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-123.jpg
122/122: Action from the 2023 state track and field meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
What To Read Next
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-102.jpg
Prep
P-G's Lee Reiser punctuates dominant discus display with personal record throw for Class A state title
May 25, 2023 11:51 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
052523 Alex Parkston Mudcats play at plate.JPG
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for May 25: Angels rally past visiting Mudcats in Sunshine play
May 25, 2023 11:19 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-106.jpg
Prep
Jeff Boschee soars to Class A high jump title repeat for Blackhawks
May 25, 2023 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DSC_5109.JPG
South Dakota
State housing program could disadvantage SD's smallest communities, some advocates say
May 25, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jason Harward
052523 Alex Parkston Mudcats play at plate.JPG
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for May 25: Angels rally past visiting Mudcats in Sunshine play
May 25, 2023 11:19 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
DSC_4927.JPG
South Dakota
SD Gov. Noem brings back foster scholarship, sidestepping lawmakers with federal funds
May 23, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Jason Harward
5-25-23StateTrackandFieldDay1-212.jpg
Prep
Day 1 state track roundup: Kernel girls take down more school records
May 25, 2023 07:18 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler